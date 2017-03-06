How do your absence levels compare?

Is your organisation’s absence level high or low? Do you know how it compares to your competitors?

Last year’s survey found that employees took just under six days’ sickness absence, equivalent to 2.6% of working time.

This is your chance to benchmark your organisation’s figures against those of other employers.

Completing this brief survey will entitle you to:

a complimentary copy of our findings once we have completed our analysis; and

a free copy of the XpertHR tackling absence effectively survey report as soon as you complete the survey.

In addition, respondents whose data can be used in XpertHR survey analyses will be entered into a draw for the chance to win one of four £250 prizes.

If you have any queries about this confidential research, please do not hesitate to contact Noelle Murphy on 020 8652 2248 (direct line).

Take part in this year’s absence survey

Prize draw terms and conditions: The closing date for the prize draw is 30 June 2017. All those respondents whose data can be used in XpertHR survey analyses will be entered into the draw, which will take place in w/c 17 July 2017. There are four prizes of £250 each and the winners will be notified by email during w/c 17 July 2017.