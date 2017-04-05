Cornish pasties, 12-hour shifts and employee wellbeing: the Ginsters story

During the first three years of the pilot project, Ginsters revealed a 49% reduction in staff turnover,

A Cornish pasty factory in a depressed part of the UK seemed an unlikely pioneer of employee wellbeing programmes, but Ginsters has become an inspiration to firms throughout the land. Jane Abraham reports.

Ginsters is a large food manufacturer based in Cornwall and is part of the Samworth Group of businesses. This rural factory produces millions of Cornish pasties and other food products per week, both for the Ginsters brand and own-branded products for several supermarkets.

The trophy cabinet at the firm’s Callington bakery is filled with national and international awards recognising the company’s innovative and imaginative efforts to improve the health and wellbeing of its staff, their families, and the local community. Its “Healthy Workplace” scheme was referred to by the previous Health Secretary Andrew Lansley, Norman Lamb MP and Dame Carol Black as the best of its type in the UK.

Ginsters was initially a pilot to demonstrate the effectiveness of using the workplace as a setting for improving participation in physical activity and promoting sustained behaviour change towards a healthier lifestyle. This in a business operating 24 hours a day, seven days a week, with bakery teams on 12-hour shifts.

Mark Duddridge, managing director at the time, had very clear objectives about what the outcomes should be: people would be treated as adults and given education and choice, and this would be integrated into the existing climate of learning and development and corporate social responsibility; the programme would be inclusive and offered to everyone; and Ginsters would become an employer of choice and a better corporate neighbour in the community.

The programme started in 2006, when there was little evidence in the UK to support the business case for this type of investment, so it was important to try to capture what the return on investment could be.

Ginsters Healthy Workplace critical success factors Assess and react to demands

Engage employees

Ensure people feel encouraged, not pushed

Create a safe environment

Celebrate successes appropriately

Link into local support and advice

Make wellbeing part of the learning and development programme

Involve families wherever possible

Promote, celebrate, update and communicate as part of the normal communication programme

The workforce was mainly from the local area, however, increasingly, employees were recruited from other countries and cultures. The nature of the work had changed from a lower-skilled, manual base to one that was now highly skilled and largely computerised and automated.

A number of staff had been with the business for decades and were now required to adapt to new ways of working and to learn new skills. This programme was seen as a way to achieve this with the chance to learn non-vocational skills in a fun way.

Employee wellbeing and long shifts

Some of the main challenges for this project were: the employees perception of the work was that it was still physically demanding despite automation; long shifts were spent in quite small areas; the need to deliver an equitable programme across a 24-hour shift pattern so that everyone could access interventions; and that as the largest employer in a rural area, a number of married couples were employed on opposite shifts, therefore family life and childcare would be issues.

This was all alongside the general malaise of the general public towards healthier lifestyles and the barriers of time, resources and motivation.

To kick-start the programme, all staff were offered voluntary health assessments, and as part of this the barriers to healthier lifestyles were investigated, as well as the risks to the workforce’s health. This intelligence enabled the programme to focus on those areas that were the highest priority and provide interventions that would help to get people involved quickly.

The health assessments demonstrated that only a very small number of employees were physically active enough to gain a health benefit from exercise. In general, knowledge of and access to activity were very limited. The data indicated:

perceptions of fitness vastly differed from the reality;

employees had higher than average levels of blood pressure;

employees made poor diet choices and lacked nutritional awareness;

overall fitness levels were very poor; and

a high percentage of smokers.

There were few facilities available locally and baseline data collected indicated that there were significant barriers to people becoming more active.

A programme of education and opportunities was introduced to encourage participation. The team decided that all activities should be open to families wherever possible, be inclusive, non-competitive, and cover the 12-hour shift patterns of the bakery. This presented significant challenges.

Ginsters employee wellbeing highlights Employer 14% lower health insurance

9% reduction in staff turnover

Savings in recruitment costs

Less sickness and fewer injuries

Significant positive publicity

Improved corporate image

Positive brand effects

10 significant awards

An employer of choice

Less waste produced

Halved use of water for cleaning Individuals 59 activities to try

80% participation

1,000 attendances per month at activities

Healthy menus and free fruit

Better mental and physical health

High levels of engagement Community Activities in local schools and colleges

Support to 20 local clubs

Involved disadvantaged pupils

Improved natural environment

A 24-hour, free fitness suite was installed on site and a full-time workplace health coordinator was recruited to manage the programme, working closely with HR and occupational health.

The company negotiated with local sports clubs to provide cheap taster sessions for activities ranging from snowboarding to golf, archery to martial arts; over the first three years, more than 80 different pursuits were offered, mostly at the suggestion of employees and ultimately led by them too. Many employees have since been trained to deliver these to their colleagues in-house to ensure sustainability.

The restaurant adopted healthier menus and free fruit was available for everyone. Spare land adjacent to the site was turned into allotments for employees and their families to grow their own fruit and vegetables. Meanwhile, they had access to continuing health checks, health campaigns, and subsidised holistic treatments including reflexology, Indian head massage, sports massage and physiotherapy.

When the scheme began, the majority of employees drove to work, despite living within a one to two-mile radius. To wean workers away from four wheels and on to two, a bike loan scheme was introduced. Local cycle paths had fallen into disrepair and Ginsters worked with the local council to get them upgraded, while a derelict footpath linking Ginsters and the local school was bought, resurfaced and lit to provide a safer walking route to work, not only helping staff, but also the wider community.

Engaging employees

From its inception, the programme evolved from being activity-based to a much wider engagement of employees across a range of issues. It became more complex and ambitious, morphing into the company’s HR strategy and integral to the business.

As the programme was widened, linking informal learning into formal learning plans supported emotional and professional development. Employee development topics were included to help with personal and professional resilience, such as positive psychology, coaching, stress management, time management, employee engagement and motivational skills. Informal learning was used as a way to encourage isolated sub-groups of staff to share their cultures, hobbies and experience, and this has continued to be one of the most successful elements.

Employees were signposted to services from other organisations for support, such as a video link to the Citizens Advice Bureau, back pain/back care advice from the local hospital, and health promotion advice from local NHS teams.

Being a better corporate neighbour was a theme pursued through linking employees to volunteering projects, which included:

staff helping local elderly people by gardening and dog walking;

running a local soup kitchen;

work experience opportunities for homeless people and excluded pupils; and

undertaking conservation projects in a nearby Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty.

Ginsters began to offer its activities and health promotion to its supply chain, most of which are very small businesses that would not have access to this expertise. The programme has spread to the other 14 businesses in its parent company across the UK.

Now, Ginsters is a leading-edge example of the benefits of workplace health initiatives. The success of the wellbeing project gave the company confidence and a level of engagement with employees to tackle production efficiencies and environmental initiatives, which led to further recognition for in these areas.

It demonstrated that a fitter workforce, and the levels of engagement the programme has produced, also had a sound commercial impact. Sickness, stress-related illness and accidents at work all declined – cutting health insurance premiums by 14%.

During the first three years of the pilot project, the company revealed a 49% reduction in staff turnover, and the first five years saw a 61% decline.

The annual staff engagement survey results saw Ginsters rise from an habitual 15th place in the Samworth Group, to first place over three years.

As well as benefiting from increased employee stability, there were fewer job advertisements and agency fees – a reduction of 61% in three years. These successes were widely publicised, resulting in positive press coverage and an improved brand and corporate image, making Ginsters a more attractive prospective employer, with applications increasing by more than 50%.

Short-term sickness absence levels decreased by nearly 20% in the first three years of the project and have fallen by two-fifths since the project began. However long-term absence rates rose slightly. It must be noted, however, that these rates were already low – averaging at 3.2% during the first three years – but the project did contribute to reducing absence duration through rehabilitation using the workplace facilities.

Learning what did, and did not, work was captured as the programme was delivered. This allowed Ginsters to shape the programme and identify the critical success factors to ensure sustainability.

The main facilitator of the project noted: “At one time Ginsters was thought of as a place where, if all else failed, you could go and pack pasties. Now it has become somewhere people aspire to work and the standard of applicant has improved immeasurably because they can see what the business stands for and how it regards its staff.”

Jane Abraham is a policy fellow at the Department for Work and Pensions, associate for workplace health and wellbeing at C3 Collaborating for Health, associate lecturer at University of Exeter Business School, and managing director of Flourish Workplace.