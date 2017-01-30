Employers more willing to consider job shares at senior level

More than two-fifths of employers would now be willing to consider a job share for a senior role, research by flexible working consultancy Timewise has found.

The findings come as the company launches its fifth annual “Power Part Time” list, which counts down the UK’s top 50 men and women working less than full-time hours in business-critical roles.

More than half of these individuals were recruited into their role on a part-time basis, rather than opting to work flexibly once they had gained the role.

Nine out of 50 of the top part-timers work in a job share, Timewise discovered. This is the highest number since the list began in 2012.

These senior-level job shares included in the list include Caroline Lucas and Jonathan Bartley, joints leaders of the Green Party (of England and Wales), Anushka Asthana and Heather Stewart, joint political editors at The Guardian, and Alix Ainsley and Charlotte Cherry, joint group HR directors of Lloyds Banking Group.

According to the Office for National Statistics, there are now an estimated 773,000 people working formally part time who earn more than £40,000 a year, an increase of 5.7% in the last year.

Timewise joint-CEO Karen Mattison said there had been a “dramatic increase” in job shares, allowing a glimpse into more agile job design in the future.

“All it takes is an open-minded employer who is prepared to try something new in a bid to hire or keep the best people, and an innovative solution is born,” she said.

“I am delighted the conversation is moving away from why people need to work flexibly to how businesses and individuals are making it work.”