Expedia retains top spot as best place to work in Glassdoor’s Employee Choice Awards

Expedia has been announced as the best place to work in 2017 as part of Glassdoor’s Employees’ Choice Awards for the second year running. It is the first UK company to top the rankings twice.

The awards feature six categories and winners are ranked on their overall rating during the past year among current or past employees.

Diarmuid Russell, Glassdoor head of international, said: “Company culture and the employee experience are critical considerations for jobseekers everywhere when deciding where to work.

“The Glassdoor Employees’ Choice Awards are solely determined by the authentic voice of those who really know a company best – the people who work there.”

Other companies to make the top 20 included recruitment firms Hays and PageGroup, engineering consultancy Mott MacDonald and the restaurant chain Nando’s.

Here, we profile the top three:

Expedia: 4.3 rating

Arianne Gorin, senior vice president and general manager of Expedia, said: “There are a lot of reasons why I think it’s great to work at Expedia and we focus quite a bit on our people and our culture…

“We believe that travel helps make the world smaller and it enriches people experiences and that technology has the power to bring travel to more people.”

Gary Morrison, senior vice president, retail, at Expedia commented: “It’s a great honour to be recognised by Glassdoor UK for the second consecutive year, particularly as the results are calculated solely from employee feedback.

“One of the main reasons our employees love working here is they are given a voice to directly shape our path and are invested in our success. We empower everyone at all levels to share their ideas and test and learn new ways to make the travel experience better, which, in turn, fosters a creative work environment.”

Employee review

“Amazing leaders, very accessible and communicating a lot with all employees. Flexible environment (copes easily with having children or other lifetime events).” Expedia Area Manager (London, England).

ARM Holdings: 4.3 rating

“ARM has more than doubled its global headcount since 2010 so we have had to work very hard to ensure we maintain the unique culture of collaboration and innovation that has enabled our success,” said Kirsty Gill, vice president of people, ARM.

“Such a high ranking in this year’s review is excellent to see as our core beliefs are at the heart of everything we do. For example, more than 30 languages are spoken at our UK headquarters so diversity is a fact of life – yet we strive to take that further.

“We actively look to develop programs supporting women to rise up the engineering ladder and for our people to think about their career as an evolving journey rather than a fixed road. Getting a company’s people policies right is a constant process of listening and acting but Glassdoor’s rankings show we seem to be on the right path.”

Employee Review

“The atmosphere in the company is really great. I see everybody keen to help each other and lots of new cool technology stuff every day. There are lots of internal training opportunities and a whole bunch of internal sessions about new technologies being developed.” ARM Holdings Software Engineer (Cambridge, England).

HomeServe: 4.3 rating

Greg Reed, Chief Marketing Officer at HomeServe, said: “For us at HomeServe, being named by Glassdoor as one of the top three best places to work in the UK is really special. Over the last three years, we have been on an incredible journey and have worked tirelessly to create an exceptional culture, one which is based on a really simple philosophy: you take care of your people, they will take care of your customers and the rest will take care of itself. Best of all, it’s a culture that every single person in our company is proud to be a part of.”

Employee Review

“It’s an exciting, dynamic, growing company. The focus on customers and employees, makes it impossible for you not to thrive here (unless you don’t want to thrive, of course). I’ve had 3.5 great years and am proud of what the company has done, but also proud of what I’ve contributed personally.” HomeServe UK Senior Digital Marketing Manager (Walsall, England).

Glassdoor’s 50 best places to work 2017 features winning employers from a diverse range of sectors. See the full list here.