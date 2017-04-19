Get ready for GDPR: Guidance for employers (webinar)

Wednesday 10 May 2017, 2:00pm BST

The General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) introduces changes to the way that data is processed across the European Union and, while it does not come into force until May 2018, employers need to start preparing now.

GDPR sets a higher standard for the consent needed to process personal data and allows regulators to impose significantly higher fines than under existing provisions – up to 4% of an organisation’s annual worldwide turnover or €20 million, whichever is greater.

In this XpertHR webinar, in association with Personnel Today, Ross McKean and Katherine Gibson provide practical advice for employers developing a compliance plan, and break down how the GDPR will affect the HR function, including:

the changes to consent and the impact on employee data;

the changes to subject access rights and the effect on litigation strategies during employment disputes;

how to put together a GDPR data compliance team; and

how to apply a risk-based approach to your compliance efforts.

understand the common HR scenarios affected by the GDPR and whether a different approach is required.

This live 60-minute webinar includes a Q&A session. Questions can be submitted in advance, as you register.

Webinar speakers

Ross McKean is a partner in the London office of DLA Piper and is the joint head of the firm’s UK data protection practice. He is recognised as a leading international technology lawyer and advises on global data governance and compliance, information security, breach response and global sourcing projects.

He also advises on contentious data protection and privacy matters including information access requests and privacy group actions.

Katherine Gibson is a senior employment associate in the London office of DLA Piper. She advises employers across both domestic and international employment matters and data privacy issues. Katherine is experienced across all types of employment work, including litigation, transactional support and business protection.

She advises clients on data protection, including employee monitoring, cross-border data transfers and helping clients prepare for GDPR.

