Graduate recruitment: what should you pay the class of 2017?

Enter XpertHR's survey to see how your organisation compares on graduate pay

REX/Shutterstock

What starting salary is your organisation offering to graduate recruits in 2017? As the class of 2017 joins the labour market, XpertHR is conducting a short benchmarking survey on the state of graduate recruitment and graduate starting salaries.

Take part in this XpertHR Benchmarking research to receive the latest data on how your organisation compares.

Completing this confidential survey will entitle you to:

a complimentary copy of the data report, as soon as it is available; and

a free copy of the XpertHR young workers survey report, emailed to you on completion of the survey.

In addition, all respondents whose data can be used in XpertHR survey analyses will be entered into a draw for the chance to win one of four £250 prizes.

The closing date for the prize draw is 30 June 2017, with the draw set to take place in week commencing 17 July 2017. Please note that the prize is 4 x £250 and the winners will be notified by email during the week of 17 July 2017.

Graduates – big data £23,000

Source: 2016 XpertHR graduate recruitment and starting salaries survey The median graduate starting salary was £23,000 in 2016, according to XpertHR research.

XpertHR’s 2016 research into graduate recruitment and starting salaries found that:

The median graduate starting salary was £23,000 for 2016/2017.

The median increase in graduate starting salary levels from a year earlier was nil.

More than four-fifths of employers were recruiting graduates in 2016/2017, with engineering specialists the most sought after.

The most commonly used method for finding graduate candidates was the organisation’s own corporate website, while manual sifting against predetermined criteria was the most common selection method.

Half of employers say poor quality of graduate applicants was the main problem they have experienced with graduate recruitment.

The closing date for the questionnaire is 12 June 2017.

Take part in the graduate recruitment and starting salaries survey now