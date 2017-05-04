Latest figures show professions with highest risk of suicide

By on 4 May 2017 in Mental health and stress, Occupational Health, Research, Wellbeing
risk of suicide

Figures from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) have for the first time revealed which professions have the highest risk of suicide.

Suicides are less common among women than men, the ONS concluded. For women, occupations with a high risk of suicide included nurses (23% above the national average), primary school teachers (42% above average), and those working in culture, media and sport (69% above average).

For men, low-skilled labourers in construction had a risk that was three times higher than the average for England. Men working in skilled construction jobs also had an increased risk.

Both male and female care workers have a risk of suicide that was almost twice the national average, said ONS.

The analysis of suicide prevalence statistics for 2011 to 2015 by the ONS was commissioned by Public Health England (PHE).

In response, PHE, Business in the Community and The Samaritans have joined forces to produce toolkits for employers on how to prevent suicide and “postvention”, or how to minimise the impact when it does happen.

PHE chief executive Duncan Selbie said: “Important actions employers can take include introducing specialised suicide awareness prevention training for managers, mental health first aid training, and using internal communications as a function to foster a culture of openness about mental health.”

Royal College of Nursing chief executive Janet Davies added: “The Government and all NHS bodies must take a detailed look at why female nurses are much more likely to take their lives than male counterparts, other health professionals or the wider public.”

Related posts:

Poor sleep and workWake up to the link between poor sleep and work performance

Poor sleep and work performance are linked, according to a recent study, backed up by a body of previous findings....

Are some complementary therapies used in work and wellbeing programmes just “plain daft”, despite their widespread use?IES conference: the good, the bad and the plain daft in work and wellbeing

The recent annual conference of the Institute for Employment Studies took place just after the health and disability Green Paper...

mental health at workLeaders must change the culture on mental health at work

Momentum is growing to make employers’ take responsibility to tackle the problem of mental health at work, not least from...