Let’s talk about the future of HR

SD Worx reveal themselves as the brains behind the HR robot hoax.

“If there’s one area of industry that cannot be wholly replaced by automation – or robots – it’s HR.”

Who is HARRI?

In December 2016, a company calling themselves HR Robotix launched a campaign promoting HARRI, the world’s first AI HR manager. The video depicted a futuristic vision of a robot, equipped with Artificial Intelligence, armed with the full capabilities of an HR team – but ready for deployment in your company right now.

The resulting debate around the company’s product took numerous angles, both negative and positive. Unsurprisingly, however, an underlying tone of reluctance was apparent throughout the commentary. An intrinsic reluctance to rely upon technology for those tasks where empathy is key.

With this in mind, detractors will be relieved to know HARRI – Human Advisory Resource: Robotic Interface – is entirely fictitious. He was actually created by SD Worx, and for one reason; to get HR professionals thinking about the future of HR.

HARRI is just one way of helping us to understand how far is too far.

The future: where humans and technology complement each other



If there’s one area of industry that cannot be wholly replaced by automation, it’s HR. There are core issues that simply cannot be addressed without human empathy and compassion.

But what technology and efficient automation can do, however, is to take away time-consuming transactional tasks and free HR people to do what they do best – engage and retain great people through meaningful conversations.

Human Resources services designed to empower humans



Administration can overpower us to the point we no longer get any effective work done. By empowering managers and employees to be self-sufficient with mobile apps and self-service tools, businesses can get back to being productive and driving business forward.

Who are SD Worx?

SD Worx offers a complete payroll, HR, fiscal and social legislation service package, either as a single integrated solution or in individual modules.

The company prides itself on delivering the most suitable solution and approach to every situation – from tailored advice and training to in-house or external support, backed by the necessary automation. In so doing, it relies on adapted tools, proven methods, a leading knowledge centre and – above all – specialist staff who are fully committed to delivering results.

