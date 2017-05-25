Personnel Today Awards 2017: Meet the judges

As the closing date for submitting entries for this year’s Personnel Today Awards approaches, it’s time to meet some of the industry leaders who will be making the decisions in the 21 categories, many of whom are previous awards winners themselves. Entries close on 9 June 2017.



Sheila Attwood

Sheila is managing editor for pay and HR practice at XpertHR. She is responsible for the HR and reward content, including the pay settlement tracking service. Sheila conducts surveys of employer practice on all aspects of reward and benefits, and writes and edits comprehensive practical guidance on the subject. She has worked for XpertHR – and before that, IRS Employment Review – for 17 years. Sheila is a frequent media commentator on pay issues and has appeared on the BBC and Sky News.

Daniel Barnett

Daniel is a leading employment barrister and co-author of nine books, including the Law Society Handbook on Employment Law. He practises from the Outer Temple Chambers in London and is frequently instructed by HR departments under the Bar’s Public Access Scheme. Daniel also runs the UK’s largest email update service on employment law, and is the resident lawyer on London’s LBC radio, where he co-presents a weekly slot.

Sharon Bridgland-Gough

Sharon, who was named Personnel Today’s HR Director of the Year in 2016, is chief HR officer of Cardtronics, the world’s largest non-bank ATM operator. Prior to this role, she led Cardtronics’ European HR team and was responsible for leading several initiatives, including the company’s values and recognition programs and its global talent planning process.Sharon oversees HR strategy, talent acquisition, people development, compensation and benefits, employee engagement and employment relations, and previously held numerous senior HR roles.

Diane Brown

Diane has held diverse roles in food, health, housing, local and central government, education and publishing sectors, with extensive business, operations and research expertise at board level. Her most recent role was as diversity manager at The British Library. Diane is a fellow of the CIPD and a member of its Senior Diversity Network. She has a host of experience in helping organisations to promote collaboration and teamwork, leading challenging strategic and practical projects and in supporting employers to effect change.

Wendy Cartwright

Wendy is the HR lead for the Palace of Westminster Restoration & Renewal Programme. She is also a non-executive director for the Ministry of Defence’s People and Training Board, and chair of the advisory board for consulting company Global Diversity Practice. Prior to her current role, Wendy was HR director for the Olympic Delivery Authority – the organisation responsible for developing and building the venues and infrastructure for London 2012. Wendy is a Chartered Fellow of the CIPD and has a Master’s degree in Employment Strategy. She is a member of the Engage for Success Task Force, and sits on a number of HR-related advisory boards and panels.

Martin Edmonston

Martin is the CEO and founder of Gradcore, a social enterprise focused on graduate employment and employability. Martin has more than 17 years’ experience working across graduate recruitment and higher education. He has led a wide range of graduate recruitment and employability projects, including running global graduate schemes for a range of large employers, delivering employability performance improvement in universities, and chairing graduate employment conferences. He also helped to establish the ‘city graduate scheme’ concept that helps places to attract and retain graduates more effectively. Martin was a member of the steering group for a Government report into graduate employment in SMEs and is a well-known commentator in the UK, Europe and the US.

Madeleine Graham

Madeleine Graham is managing editor of employment law at XpertHR, where she manages a team of 13 employment law specialists. Prior to joining XpertHR, she worked for a number of years as a solicitor specialising in employment. During her time in practice, she has advised both employers and employees on all aspects of employment law and represented both at tribunal. Madeleine also has a Master’s degree in Law from King’s College London, for which she gained a distinction. Her recent areas of focus have included XpertHR’s innovative LiveFlo product and data protection regulations.

Laura Guttfield

Laura is HR business partner at ITN and in 2016 was named Personnel Today’s HR Business Partner of the Year. In her current role, she heads up HR for the Oscar-nominated ITN Productions, and the ITN Technology division. Laura also led HR for Channel 4 News for four years. Before joining ITN, Laura worked in talent management for PR agencies including Lexis and Ketchum. Laura is particularly interested in the areas of talent management, employee engagement and developing people strategies that support business growth, and has spoken at conferences on talent management. She has also been a member of the CIPD Code of Conduct Investigation and Disciplinary panel pools.

Steve Herbert

Steve is an award-winning thought leader and commentator on pensions and employee benefit issues. He runs a highly successful seminar series and frequently writes articles and blogs on the subject, aiming to better communicate the value of employee benefits. He is a regular contributor to forums at the Department of Work and Pensions and Government consultations on pensions and benefits issues. Steve is also head of benefits strategy at Jelf Employee Benefits.

Gareth Jones

Gareth is partner and chief innovation officer at The Chemistry Group, an award-winning people consultancy. One of his key focuses is building the Chemistry Lab, a dedicated innovation facility to research and develop new technology and approaches to predict potential in human beings using big data. Over the past 30 years he has held multiple roles across HR, technology, business development, consulting, customer relationship management, marketing and recruitment. Gareth is a regular speaker and blogger on technology and the future of people in business.

Lawrence Mitchell

Lawrence is chief customer officer of SumoSalad, a successful Australian salad chain. He is also founder of Get Raw Energy, creator of an award-winning Living Well programme at Reed Business Information, a speaker and author of three books including Success without Stress. During his time at RBI, he was part of a leadership team that transformed the company from a declining magazine business into a fast growth, high-margin, digital data and analytics portfolio business.

Are you an award-winning HR professional or team?

Enter the Personnel Today Awards now

Closing date: 9 June 2017

Neil Morrison

Neil has recently begun a new role as HR director of utilities company Severn Trent. He has held a number of roles in FTSE 100 companies, including Rentokil Initial and GUS (which became Home Retail Group). Before joining Severn Trent, he was responsible for strategic people issues at Random House Group, the publisher. He was one of the main leads in helping to steer and finalise the global merger between Random House and Penguin. Neil has won numerous industry awards and is a regular commentator on workplace issues. In 2015, Neil was appointed as a non-executive director to the board of the CIPD.

Laura Overton

Laura Overton is founder and CEO of Towards Maturity, an independent, not-for-profit organisation that helps people professionals deliver improved performance through learning innovation. Since 2003, over 5,000 people professionals have used the Towards Maturity Benchmark to help them establish an effective, technology-enabled learning culture. Towards Maturity also conducts research directly with learners in the workplace with the Towards Maturity Learning Landscape Audit – helping L&D teams understand how staff learn what they need for their jobs. To date, over 25,000 learners have been involved in this research.

Gillian Quinton

Gillian started her career in retail management with the Kingfisher Group, but is now a well-known public sector HR figure and past president of the Public Sector People Managers Association (PPMA). She joined Buckinghamshire County Council in 2005 as director of HR and OD, and is now managing director (resources), which means she is responsible for finance, legal, HR & OD, ICT, customer services, communications, business support, property and business transformation. She leads a number of change programmes including the council’s corporate transformation programmes, delivering more than £35m in savings to date. Gillian was recently named as one of the top ten most influential HR practitioners of the decade.

Dr Fiona Robson

Fiona is deputy director at Roehampton Business School, University of Roehampton, where she leads collaborative partnerships and a number of strategic projects. Prior to this role, she was principal lecturer in HRM and International Champion at Newcastle Business School. Fiona has produced a number of toolkits for the CIPD on absence management, induction, and learning needs analysis, and also helped to develop the script for its presentation skills DVD. In 2013, Fiona was one of only six people to receive a CIPD Award of Merit. Her key areas of interest are absence management, employee retention and supporting culturally diverse groups.

Kirsten Samuel

Kirsten is the CEO and founder of wellbeing company Kamwell. Kamwell works with global organisations and SMEs to transform the health and wellbeing of their people and create purposeful, high-performance, human-centred workplace cultures. Before this role, Kirsten worked in the City for several large technology companies, most latterly at Hewlett Packard. Kirsten believes her unique experience in the corporate sector and her understanding of what it really means to drive change, enables her to deliver significant value and advice to organisations looking to transform their health and wellbeing culture.

Jabbar Sardar

Jabbar is an award-winning HR professional, whose current role is director of HR for BBC Studios, the TV production arm of the BBC. He joined in January 2016, and oversees all HR activity for production, reporting into BBC group HR director Valerie Hughes D’Aeth. Prior to joining the BBC, Jabbar was director of HR & OD at Cafcass, where he spent nine years. He is frequently nominated as one of the most influential HR directors in the UK.

Perry Timms

Perry Timms is a globally recognised speaker and consultant on the future of work. He runs transformational HR consultancy, PTHR, and a range of networked partnerships. Perry is a WorldBlu certified freedom at work consultant and coach and a TEDx speaker with more than 20 years’ experience in technology-driven change, organisational development and learning. He is a chartered member of the CIPD and advises the organisation on social media. In October 2017, Perry will publish a book with Kogan Page called Transformational HR.

Bruce Warman

Bruce has a long career in the motor industry, where he has been both finance director and managing director of two motor components companies, worked as an organisational development consultant for General Motors, and was director of personnel for Vauxhall Motors. He currently part owns and is a director of AutoXP, a motor industry service company, sits on the Employment Appeal Tribunal and is chairman of CEBR, an economics and business consultancy. Bruce has also chaired the Eastern region of the CBI and sat on the Acas council. He has an MBA from London Business School, is a qualified accountant and also a qualified business coach.

Mark Withers

Mark is an organisational development and HR consultant, and managing director of Mightywaters Consulting, which works with HR teams across the private, public and not-for-profit sector. Prior to setting up his own consultancy, he worked in HR roles in Allied Domecq and Shell, and as a consultant at PricewaterhouseCoopers. Mark is also chair of the Thames Valley Branch of the CIPD. His aim is to support senior teams to shape and execute business change and ensure organisations get the best out of their people.

Look out next week for our profiles of the remaining judges.