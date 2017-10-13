Royal Mail wins injunction to stop 48-hour strike

By on 13 Oct 2017 in Industrial action / strikes, Trade unions
CWU members protest outside the High Court yesterday Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire/PA Images
CWU members protest outside the High Court yesterday
Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire/PA Images

Royal Mail has won a High Court injunction preventing next week’s planned 48-hour strike by postal workers.

The proposed strike, called by the Communication Workers Union in response the company’s decision to close its defined benefit pension scheme, would have been the first since Royal Mail was privatised four years ago.

A ballot of the CWU’s 110,000 members produced an 89% vote in favour of strike, with a 74% turnout.

Granting the injunction, Mr Justice Supperstone said: “I consider the strike call to be unlawful and the defendant is obliged to withdraw its strike call until the external mediation process has been exhausted.”

A statement from Royal Mail said: “We will now make contact with the CWU as a matter of urgency to begin the process of external mediation.

“We are very committed to working closely with the CWU in order to reach agreement as a matter of priority,” said the group, adding that the mediation process would last until Christmas.

Royal Mail announced in April that it planned to close its final salary pension scheme in March 2018 – despite the fund being in surplus –  following a consultation with around 100,000 affected workers. It said that, without change, the cost of running the scheme would more than double to £1 billion.

CWU general secretary Dave Ward said the High Court’s decision would make union members “disappointed and angry”.

Royal Mail had “acted in bad faith”, according to Ward, adding that the injunction sets a formal timetable for negotiations and that, unless it shifted its position “significantly and quickly” it would soon have to face “the reality of industrial action”.

John Gordon, counsel at Ashurst law firm, said: “This ruling reminds unions that they cannot down tools before going through the required mediation process.”

CWU deputy general secretary Terry Pullinger accused the delivery business of “trying to stop the democratic rights” of its members.

“They haven’t cancelled this dispute, they’ve just postponed the dispute,” added deputy general secretary Terry Pullinger.

No comments yet.

Leave a Reply

Related posts:

2017 employment law changes: are you ready?Employment law changes 2017: eight priorities for HR

Significant employment law changes are anticipated for 2017, amid the ongoing uncertainty resulting from the Brexit referendum.
Large compliance projects...

Southern station staff help commuters during an RMT strike last weekGuy Bell/REX/Shutterstock50 MPs call for tougher strike laws to end Southern Rail “misery”

Fifty Conservative MPs have demanded tougher strike laws be introduced to stop the “widespread misery” suffered by Southern Rail commuters...

Eurostar staff picketing outside London St Pancras station in 2016. Will new picketing laws lead to new forms of industrial action? Tolga Akmen/LNP/REX/ShutterstockWhat do the new picketing laws mean in practice for employers?

New picketing laws came into force in March designed to prevent trade unions adopting intimidating tactics during industrial action. Nick...