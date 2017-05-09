Six ways every employer should be using video (webinar)

Tuesday 6 June 2017, 2:00pm BST

You have a rising star at your company. She’s been promoted five times in as many years, and is on track to join your future leader programme. Unfortunately, she’s just given one month’s notice.

Capturing the knowledge of exiting employees is just one of the ways you could be using video, but most probably aren’t.

In this free webinar, in association with Panopto, we’ll explore six examples of how companies are improving their learning and development strategies and enhancing internal communication with video. We’ll also examine trends driving the shift to video, and how you can help them benefit your business.

Register now to:

Learn how millennials’ learning experiences in university will accelerate the use of video within business;

Understand key technology shifts that are making video more accessible to all employees; and

Discover new ways to use video for internal communication and learning throughout the employee lifecycle

This 60-minute webinar, hosted by Personnel Today editor Rob Moss, will include a live Q&A for you to pose questions to our guest speaker Ari Bixhorn.

About our speakers

Ari Bixhorn heads technical evangelism at Panopto. In this role, Ari is responsible for driving awareness and understanding of Panopto’s enterprise video platform. Prior to Panopto, Bixhorn worked at Microsoft Corporation for 12 years, writing speeches for CEO Steve Ballmer, leading business development in the Windows division, and driving product management efforts within the Developer Tools division.