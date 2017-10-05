Stress in the workplace tops reasons for EAP use

By on 5 Oct 2017 in EAPs, Mental health and stress, Occupational Health, Stress
stress in the workplace

Stress in the workplace is forcing many employees to turn to employee assistance programmes (EAPs), the Health Insurance Group has argued in new research.

Usage data from EAP provider Health Assured taken from a sample of nine million UK employees, it suggested 17% of those accessing EAPs had been from within the media, 11% from the NHS and retail respectively, and 10% working in public sector jobs.

The data also appeared to demonstrate that EAPs can make a difference. After using an EAP 60% returned to work, 64% showed improvement in their depression and 51% showed improvement to their anxiety.

“Employee wellness isn’t a simple fix but driven from the top and, with an understanding of the importance of a holistic approach, the improvements could be life-changing. Firms need to show some bravery and openness when addressing the stigmas of stress and mental health,” said Health Insurance Group managing director Brett Hill.

Separately, research from MetLife has suggested more than half (54%) of workers in the UK would consider using an EAP.

But employers and providers needed to rethink how they communicated the role and benefits of EAPs to employees, with workers too often assuming they were just about counselling and therefore potentially overlooking the support EAPs could also offer around physical and financial wellbeing, wellness and understanding best practice.

Jo Elphick, head of marketing at MetLife UK, said: “EAPs are becoming a standard offering in UK companies but more can be done to maximise their value.”

No comments yet.

Leave a Reply

Related posts:

mental health and addictionGPs gain support for mental ill-health and addiction

A new service designed to offer support to GPs and GP trainees suffering from mental ill health and addiction has...

mental health at workLeaders must change the culture on mental health at work

Momentum is growing to make employers’ take responsibility to tackle the problem of mental health at work, not least from...

stressMore than one in three suffer anxiety, depression or stress at work

More than one in three UK employees say they are working with anxiety, depression or stress, according to research.
The...