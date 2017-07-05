Flexible working is among the most commonly used wellbeing benefits, along with line manager training, carer support, home working and occupational health.

Nearly three-quarters (71%) of UK companies say they now either have or are implementing a wellbeing strategy during 2017, research has suggested.

But the study by actuarial firm Barnett Waddingham has concluded that, despite this, 60% of organisations report their employee wellbeing to be either “moderate” or “very low”.

Employers therefore needed to ask themselves if they were providing the benefits and interventions that are most effective for their staff, it suggested.

The top five most widely offered benefits (rated by effectiveness) were: flexible working or home working; carer support; health assessments; line manager training; and cancer screening.

However, those most commonly used by employees were: flexible working; line manager training; carer support; home working; and occupational health.

A good example of this sort of lack of coordination was the fact that only 23% of companies polled offered cancer screening to employees, despite it being rated as a top-five benefit for effectiveness, Barnett Waddingham argued.

By comparison, 73% of employers offered a cycle-to-work scheme, even though it was not considered a top-10 effective benefit.

Laura Matthews, wellbeing consultant at Barnett Waddingham, said: “Wellbeing strategies need to take into account the wants and needs of the employees to be effective for an organisation.

“Implementing a wellbeing strategy does not necessarily need to be a costly exercise.

“It could be as simple as analysing what you currently have, bringing it together holistically and ensuring it is effectively communicated,” she added.

Separately, a poll by employee benefits portal Mybenefitsatwork has argued that nine out of 10 HR leaders believe they face “challenges” when communicating their benefits packages to employees.