Top 10 HR questions April 2017: General Data Protection Regulation

The General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) will introduce significant changes to the data protection regime, along with increased penalties for non-compliance.

“What is the General Data Protection Regulation?” was the most popular FAQ on XpertHR in April. Employers who are asking themselves this question, and who want more information on how to develop a compliance plan for their organisation, can register for the XpertHR webinar Get ready for the GDPR: Guidance for employers, which will take place at 2pm on Wednesday 10 May.

The top ten HR questions in April 2017:

1. What is the General Data Protection Regulation?

2. What is the apprenticeship levy?

3. Will there be changes to the rules on obtaining consent to process personal data under the General Data Protection Regulation?

4. What is the Tax-free Childcare scheme?

5. What will employers be able to spend apprenticeship levy funding on?

6. If an employer provides for pro rata bank holiday entitlement for part-time employees, how should it calculate this?

7. What does dismissal for “some other substantial reason” mean?

8. What is the status of workers engaged on casual or zero hours contracts?

9. How will an employer be able to access funding from the apprenticeship levy?

10. What happens if an employer fails to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation when it comes into effect?