Top 10 HR questions December 2016: GPG reporting and GDPR

The Government published a revised version of the draft Regulations setting out the gender pay gap (GPG) reporting duty on 6 December 2016, making a number of changes to the duty, which comes into force on 6 April 2017.

Revisions include bringing forward the “snapshot date” on which employers must capture their data, and clarification of how employers should deal with employees on maternity leave and other family-related leave when calculating their gender pay gap. The changes also clarify who counts as an employee for the purposes of the duty.

XpertHR updated its FAQs on the gender pay gap reporting duty to reflect the revised Regulations and a new FAQ summarising the changes became the most popular question in December. Hot on its heels were questions around the General Data Protection Regulation and the apprenticeship levy.

The top 10 HR questions in December 2016:

1. What changes were made to the gender pay gap reporting duty in the revised version of the draft Regulations published on 6 December 2016?

2. Will there be changes to the rules on obtaining consent to process personal data under the General Data Protection Regulation?

3. What information will employers be required to publish under the gender pay gap reporting duty?

4. Which employers will be covered by the gender pay gap reporting duty?

5. What is the General Data Protection Regulation?

6. What is the apprenticeship levy?

7. If an employee receives a payment in lieu of notice, will his or her annual leave entitlement accrue up to the termination date, or the end of the notice period?

8. How will an employer be able to access funding from the apprenticeship levy?

9. To which employers does the public-sector English language requirement apply?

10. Should agency workers and contractors be included in the calculation of an organisation’s gender pay gap?