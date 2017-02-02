Top 10 HR questions January 2017: Apprenticeship funding model

Tuomas Marttila/REX/Shutterstock

From April 2017, employers with a paybill of more than £3 million will be required to pay the apprenticeship levy. A new apprenticeship funding model will follow in May, with employers in England able to access funds through new individual digital accounts.

FAQs explaining how the levy and new funding model will work topped the charts on XpertHR in January, along with those on preparing for gender pay gap reporting and the General Data Protection Regulation.

The top 10 HR questions in January 2017:

1. What is the apprenticeship levy?

2. Which employers will be covered by the gender pay gap reporting duty?

3. What information will employers be required to publish under the gender pay gap reporting duty?

4. What will employers be able to spend apprenticeship levy funding on?

5. How will an employer be able to access funding from the apprenticeship levy?

6. Will there be changes to the rules on obtaining consent to process personal data under the General Data Protection Regulation?

7. What is the General Data Protection Regulation?

8. What changes were made to the gender pay gap reporting duty in the revised version of the draft Regulations published on 6 December 2016?

9. What should the employer and employee discuss at an individual redundancy consultation meeting?

10. Must an employer disclose notes and witness statements produced during a grievance or disciplinary procedure if an employee requests them?