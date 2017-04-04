Top 10 HR questions March 2017: Tax-free childcare and the apprenticeship levy

The Tax-free Childcare scheme is due to be phased in from 28 April 2017, with employers’ childcare voucher schemes being closed to new entrants from April 2018. Questions on tax-free childcare and the role of employers under the new scheme feature in the most popular FAQs on XpertHR in March 2017.

The imminent introduction of the apprenticeship levy and new funding arrangements for apprenticeships in England means that questions on apprenticeships keep their place at the top of the charts.

The top 10 HR questions in March 2017:

1. What is the apprenticeship levy?

2. What will employers be able to spend apprenticeship levy funding on?

3. How will an employer be able to access funding from the apprenticeship levy?

4. What is the Tax-free Childcare scheme?

5. Will there be changes to the rules on obtaining consent to process personal data under the General Data Protection Regulation?

6. At what point does an employee who has been employed on a series of successive fixed-term contracts become a permanent employee?

7. What is the role of employers in the Tax-free Childcare scheme?

8. What is the General Data Protection Regulation?

9. If an employee receives a payment in lieu of notice, will his or her annual leave entitlement accrue up to the termination date, or the end of the notice period?

10. Do companies in a group structure have to report their gender pay gap information separately?