Employee Relations

Trade unions

Government consults on new trade union fines

Trade unions are facing fines of up to £20,000 for breaking governance rules, under plans being consulted on by the...

Trade Union Act 2016: employers should be aware of key changes

The Trade Union Act 2016 is now law, but will it prevent strikes like those in recent months by staff...

Trade union balloting rules take effect on 1 March

New Regulations confirm that the Trade Union Act 2016 rules on strike votes, picketing and union dues will take effect...

Information & consultation

Top 10 HR questions July 2016: Brexit

As the result of the referendum on the UK’s membership of the EU sank in during July, employers began looking...

How worker representatives on boards might affect employers

Theresa May, the UK’s incoming Prime Minister, this week vowed to put worker representatives on boards of major companies. What...

Employment law in Luxembourg: “linguistic leave” to learn Luxembourgish?

Luxembourg offers its employees some of the more interesting and diverse leave opportunities in Europe. Employees are able to take...

Employee engagement

Personnel Today Awards 2017 open for entries

Is your HR team at the heart of your organisation? Are you getting the recognition you deserve? Your opportunity to...

Sir Ken Robinson: HR’s mission is to drive culture of innovation

HR’s mission is to understand where talent lies in the organisation and cultivate the conditions in which it can thrive,...

Why should we bother about meaningful work?

Much has been researched and written about employees’ desire to find meaning in their work. But enforcing meaning, or misunderstanding...

Industrial action & strikes

Trade Union Act 2016: employers should be aware of key changes

The Trade Union Act 2016 is now law, but will it prevent strikes like those in recent months by staff...

Trade union balloting rules take effect on 1 March

New Regulations confirm that the Trade Union Act 2016 rules on strike votes, picketing and union dues will take effect...

50 MPs call for tougher strike laws to end Southern Rail “misery”

Fifty Conservative MPs have demanded tougher strike laws be introduced to stop the “widespread misery” suffered by Southern Rail commuters...

