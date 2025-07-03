100% success for latest large-scale four-day week trial

All 17 companies that took part in the latest national four-day working week pilot have stated they would like to continue working on the same basis.

The six-month trial, which began last November involved 1,000 workers and was organised by campaign group the 4 Day Week Foundation.

Businesses that took part said they were able to maintain service levels and key performance indicators and registered improvements in employee wellbeing, claimed the report.

Almost two-thirds of the 1,000 workers involved said they had experienced reduced burnout, while two in five felt an improvement in their mental health and almost half said they felt more satisfied with life.

Joe Ryle, campaign director of the 4 Day Week Foundation, said: “With greater knowledge, expertise and experience of what it takes to successfully implement a four-day week, we’re really pleased to see such a high success rate.

“People are happier, businesses are thriving, and there’s no turning back.

“We’ve proved it again and again: a four-day week works and should now be implemented more widely across the economy.”

The 4 Day Week Foundation is calling for a reduction in the maximum working week from 48 hours to 32 hours by 2030.

The campaign group also wants a change in official flexible working guidance to be implemented, allowing workers to request a four-day, 32-hour working week with no loss of pay.

Alan Brunt, chief executive of Bron Afon Community Housing, which is extending its pilot, said: “We’ve closely monitored our performance and customer satisfaction. We’re happy with the results so far and will continue to make sure we’re delivering for our customers.

“I expect that most organisations will be doing this in the next 10 years or so.”

Samantha Dickinson, equality and diversity partner at Mayo Wynne Baxter, said the shorter working week was increasingly popular in the UK and was “likely to gain more traction over the coming years as employers prioritise staff wellbeing and come to the realisation that improved employee wellbeing leads to improved productivity”.

She added that studies had shown that staff were more focused and engaged when working fewer days. A shorter working week could also reduce absenteeism and strengthen market brand. A well implemented four-day week also encourages more efficient meetings and better time management across the business, she said.

But Dickinson conceded that a shorter working week would not suit all businesses: “In service-based sectors that require full week coverage, reducing days without losing a ‘client-first’ mindset can be difficult.

“It can also be challenging to fairly implement a four-day week across all roles in the organisation, which can create internal friction or a perception of inequality, which can then be damaging to staff morale and cohesion. There is a risk too that workloads can intensify during the days staff are at work, which could harm wellbeing rather than support it.”

George Holmes, managing director of business finance experts Aurora Capital, added that many manufacturers, trades, and hospitality firms faced very different challenges: “Most can’t just shrink the week without risking margins, and most don’t have the HR resources to test new models without support,” he said.

