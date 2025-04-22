HR and leadership teams have a powerful role to play in shaping the employee experience—but that role is becoming more complex. Evolving workforce expectations, economic uncertainty, and the growing presence of AI are all shifting how organisations communicate and lead.





So how can HR stay connected to what employees need while staying one step ahead of what’s coming next?





State of the Sector 2024/25 survey, offering a data-led look at how organisations around the world are approaching internal communication, employee engagement, and leadership in a changing world.



Gallagher’s 2025 Employee Communications Report brings together findings from its globalsurvey, offering a data-led look at how organisations around the world are approaching internal communication, employee engagement, and leadership in a changing world.

The report explores key themes including:

✔️ Employee engagement & retention: Who’s driving success in 2025

✔️ AI & the future of work: How can HR leverage comms to lead AI adoption responsibly

✔️ Leadership influence: Why strategic communication is essential for impact



Whether you are developing a comms strategy, enhancing your employee value proposition or exploring how AI could shape your workplace, the report offers a valuable source of insight and inspiration.