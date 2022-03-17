5 things every recruiter needs to be successful

Author: Gordon Smith, VP Sales, Localyze

The recruiter’s job is one of the most important and challenging. Tasked with getting the best talent through your company’s door, you’re up against an ongoing labour shortage and a tech skills gap. It’s never been more difficult to fill key roles.

Nowadays, recruiters need to become more creative in thinking of ways to attract, hire and retain the world’s best talent, and it’s crucial they’re given the opportunities and resources to do that efficiently. Here are five things every recruiter needs to consider in their hiring strategies to be successful.

1. A great employer brand

Search “employer branding” on Google today and you’ll find 160 million results. A few years ago, that number was around 2 million. Clearly, as priorities for potential candidates change over the years, as has the need for companies to improve their company reputation. After all, >75% of applicants consider a company’s image before applying, so it’s never been more important to communicate the value talents gain from coming on board.

There are numerous ways you can improve your employer brand to ensure you attract the best talent, but a few key things are:

• Optimise your social media

73% of millennials found their last position through social media in 2021 since it’s where your company’s personality shines. If job-seekers want to know what to expect as far as culture, it’s the first place they’ll look – especially since a company’s culture is now a significant priority for potential talent.

• Publicise your benefits

Even before sending an application, job-seekers want to know what benefits your company offers, and you’ll want them to be competitive in the current market. Many applicants will look for whether or not your company offers relocation as a benefit and whether or not there’s a global mobility program in place that allows potential talent to work from wherever they choose.

• Encourage employee advocacy

We know that employee voice matters three times more than the CEO’s when describing work conditions and company culture. Be sure to encourage your employees to share what it’s like to work for your company, whether that’s through their own Linkedin profiles, Glassdoor reviews, and so on.

2. Positive relationships with hiring managers

The relationship between recruiter and hiring manager can be tense with common problems cited as unrealistic expectations, dissatisfaction with candidate quality and differing opinions. However, they share a goal: to find the best candidates as soon as possible. That means you must prioritise creating healthy and productive collaboration between yourself and your hiring managers. While that can be easier said than done, there are a few key things you can do to tighten that ship:

Understand their needs

It seems obvious, however, miscommunication of what a hiring manager is looking for in a candidate is a common problem in companies. It can be challenging to articulate the exact requirements of a role, especially if that communication takes place via email. Insist on a robust face-to-face meeting and leave no stone unturned so you agree on candidate requirements on the spot, and there’s no doubling back for you.

Be transparent

Keeping your hiring managers in the loop throughout the recruitment process will certainly build trust and ease tensions. Be clear about your limitations, particularly if you lack technical knowledge, or if the role is hard-to-fill, then acknowledge your bandwidth. They’ll appreciate the honesty and you can find solutions together.

Provide interview training

If hiring managers don’t know how to conduct effective interviews, they might not be able to secure the best candidate or express frustration with you when they’ve hired someone who doesn’t meet the mark. With your help, they’ll understand effective and ineffective questions, what bad/good/great answers look like and how unconscious bias affects the interview process.

3. A robust talent pool

To find quality candidates, hiring managers need access to a large talent pool, which is usually collated in a database and can be accessed at all times. Ideally, those potential talents will have expressed interest in joining your company at some point. To ensure you can always access a wide range of talent, recruiters need to leverage as many sourcing methods as possible, including:

Universities – recruitment fairs, lectures and so on

Employee referrals

Former employees

Formerly-interviewed candidates

LinkedIn

Geo-targeted advertising on social media

Direct outreach on online forums, localised industry groups and Slack channels

Reverse hiring platforms

And to boost those numbers even more, >consider the global talent pool where many potential talented candidates from around the world are eager to relocate for work.

4. Impressive performance metrics

As a recruiter, your job is to acquire the most important asset for your company: employees. And how well they perform directly impacts a company’s productivity and ultimately their bottom line. That’s why it’s essential recruiters track, analyse and report on their performance metrics, which usually include things like:

Time-to-hire

Time-to-fill

Source of hire

Quality of hire

Cost per hire

Offer acceptance rate

To ensure you can boost your output, improve the quality of your work and ultimately meet these metrics, you will need to have a few solid systems in place.

An applicant tracking system

Keep every detail in one place with an ATS, which allows you to collect and organise candidate information.

A modern recruitment strategy

Cultivate your company culture and employer branding, focus on passive talent, and expand your hiring efforts globally.

Employee referral program

Tap into a talent pool you might not have otherwise accessed by leveraging your employee’s networks. By offering incentives and recognition for employees when they connect you with qualified talent, you’ll fill those positions quickly.

Programmatic job advertising

Rather than putting a digital job ad out there and hoping for the best, get them to exactly the right candidates at the right time through programmatic job advertising software.

Automation

Implementing automation technology at your company increases your productivity, reduces time-to-fill and cost-per-hire, and improves the talent profile for your company.

Global mobility tech

Since global mobility can be complicated, >there are platforms dedicated to keeping all information in one place while streamlining processes, automating tasks and improving financial oversight.

5. The opportunity to hire internationally

Gaining access to a much wider pool of qualified talent isn’t the only benefit of hiring internationally. Companies that allow recruiters to expand their efforts globally will see their organisations thrive with new perspectives that offer creative solutions to complex problems. They will also improve their global brand and ultimately allow recruiters to feel like their work truly has purpose.

>Recent data from LinkedIn shows that aside from job security, working for a mission-driven company is most important for recruiters on the job hunt. Companies that source from the global talent pool and hire across borders allow recruiters to ensure their work has a real impact as they can increase access to economic opportunities for people across the world.

Since international hiring and global mobility are challenging, recruiters can implement platforms like Localyze, which organises information and streamlines complicated processes. You’ll be able to work with dedicated case managers who are experts in fields where perhaps your knowledge is lacking and therefore allows you to focus on what’s most important: finding the best talent for your company.

The bottom line

The days of waiting for talent to come to you are over. Every year, we see recruiters all over the world implement creative solutions to win the global talent war, whether that’s tapping into new sourcing avenues, optimising their employer brands or expanding their hiring efforts internationally. To be truly successful, companies must support recruiters by giving access to a range of opportunities, technologies and platforms to ensure they bring the world’s best talent through their company’s doors.

About Localyze

Localyze offers a platform that simplifies all aspects of global mobility. By streamlining the migration process from visa application to housing, Localyze supports employers with any type of global mobility challenge including relocating new hires, opening new locations, transfers between offices, temporary mobility and remote employment assessments. The all-in-one platform, together with a team of global mobility experts, manage all aspects of the process, from paperwork to compliance, making it easier for companies to hire and work across borders.

