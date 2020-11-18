8 top tips for bossing your Payroll

The first peak of the pandemic has shifted the priorities of large and small businesses alike, making payroll a top concern for UK companies with employee wellbeing a close second, according to new research by Payroll & HR services provider, SD Worx.

Whether you’re the one who saves the day in a crisis, problem-solves like a ninja or you’re already trailblazing your way to the top, you’ll know that payroll’s remit is evolving rapidly.

Preparing for the future workforce, creating transparency, staying up to date with legislation, ensuring the right technology is in place whilst driving strategic change – there’s a lot to master when it comes to payroll, all the while staying productive and compliant.

Are you up for the challenge? We hope so! But just in case you need a helping hand, we’ve whipped up this tantalising and satisfying list of eight ways to make payroll a piece of cake.

Power to the people

Giving employees access to their own Payroll & HR data is the way forward – let them take ownership of inputting key details and requesting leave through a 24/7 self-service platform or mobile app. Putting data at their fingertips not only makes your life easier, it’s what your people want.

Interactive payslips are genius in terms of reducing or eliminating enquiries that would otherwise head your way, by up to 75%*. Not only does this self-service function give you some breathing space, it nurtures a transparent and open culture so payroll isn’t seen as the department of secret sorcery (although you may be viewed as a Payroll Wiz, which is a good thing).

Empowering employees whilst you increase your own productivity by around 30%* means you can have your cake and eat it. Why be reactive when you can be proactive?

