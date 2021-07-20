A guide to buying RPO

To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.

A successful relationship starts by setting up an equal partnership from the off. Describing what success looks like to your business and the challenges preventing your existing team from being able to achieve them requires an honest, inward look at your organisation. The more data and real examples you can give the provider, the better equipped they will be to share how their approach will transform your business for the better. Just like every other organisation, we want to source the very best people in the market. A great resourcing partner doesn’t just assist you in attracting and sourcing great candidates but helps you to forecast your future requirements, select candidates that fit your culture, and on-board new colleagues helping them perform in their role from the beginning. Our focus is ensuring everyone who joins our team flourishes here and is able to develop their career. For St. Modwen, outsourcing our recruitment is the right way to achieve this, but it was a decision we thoroughly explored before making. Simply handing over the reins isn’t always the answer and if your internal processes are broken, outsourcing could be more of a hindrance than a help. But for those who want to put the candidate at the heart of their recruitment experience – understanding what attracts them to a role, how they’re supported through the application process, how they perceive your business vs a competitor’s – an RPO is undoubtedly a great step to take. If you’ve never procured an RPO before, it can be easy to fall down the rabbit hole of putting price above performance. Yes, commercials are important, but focusing solely on this aspect of the relationship will see it break down quickly over time. So how do you spot a good RPO from a great one? There are some signs to look out for.If the organisation operates in your market, they’ll be interviewing candidates constantly and if so, they’ll know how candidates distinguish your business from that of your peers, and what you’re missing out on to attract the best people to your roles. Relationships with RPOs can often become very transactional and as a result you miss out on so much insight. Look for an RPO provider that uses data and analysis to empower and