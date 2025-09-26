Artificial intelligenceLatest NewsProfessional servicesJob creation and lossesHR Technology

Accenture ‘exiting’ workers unsuited to AI environment

by Adam McCulloch
Consulting group Accenture has cut its global workforce by more than 11,000 in the past three months and told workers that those who cannot be retrained for the age of artificial intelligence could be let go.

“We are exiting on a compressed timeline people where reskilling, based on our experience, is not a viable path for the skills we need,” chief executive Julie Sweet told analysts on a conference call, according to the Financial Times.

Dublin-based Accenture, responding to slowdown in corporate projects and reduced demand from the US federal government, is in the midst of a round of lay-offs that will continue until the end of November.  At the end of August it employed 779,000 people, down from 791,000 three months earlier.

The company said that 77,000 of its workforce were now skilled AI or data professionals, almost double the number two years previously.

“We are investing in upskilling our reinventors, which is our primary strategy,” Sweet said, suggesting that overall head count could rise again as the company shifted resources to higher-demand areas.

Severance payments and other costs totalled $615m in the quarter just ended and would be $250m more in the current three-month period, reported the Financial Times.

The company said revenues grew 7% to $69.7bn in the year to August, for a net income of $7.83bn, up 6% but predicted revenue growth would slow to between 2% and 5% in the current fiscal year. The slower growth is accounted for primarily by the cancellation of IT contracts and lower spending by the US govt after intervention from Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency. Doge’s lay-offs across government have also slowed the procurement process.

Accenture said that generative AI projects accounted for $5.1bn of its new bookings in the year just ended, up from $3bn the year before.

Accenture shares fell 2.7% on Thursday to close at their lowest level since November 2020.

