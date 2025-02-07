Equality, diversity and inclusionLatest NewsDiscriminationProfessional servicesHR strategy

Accenture scraps DEI goals globally

by Adam McCulloch
by Adam McCulloch Photograph: rafapress/Shutterstock
Photograph: rafapress/Shutterstock

Accenture has axed its global diversity and inclusion goals after in response to the demands of President Trump.

According to an internal memo sent by chief executive Julie Sweet, first reported in the Financial Times, Accenture is to begin “sunsetting” the diversity goals it set in 2017, along with career development programmes for “people of specific demographic groups”.

Sweet said Accenture’s policy change followed an “evaluation of our internal policies and practices and the evolving landscape in the United States, including recent executive orders with which we must comply”.

President Donald Trump’s executive orders designed to scrap DEI programmes across the federal government and discourage their continuing use in the private sector.

DEI targets

Google to scrap DEI targets

Should HR be worried about Trump’s DEI backlash?

DEI goals no longer part of BT management bonuses

Most business leaders say US retreat on DEI will affect UK policy: survey

Sweet said Accenture would stop providing data on DEI to external diversity benchmarking surveys and would end DEI targets, which would no longer be used to measure staff performance. It would also evaluate external partnerships on the topic “as part of refreshing our talent strategy”.

In line with goals set in 2017 and 2020, women currently make up 48% of Accenture’s workforce and 30% of managing director roles, according to its latest annual report.

The company, which hires extensively from India, had also announced race and ethnicity goals for the US and the UK in 2020.

Accenture UK’s website currently states: “We are committed to helping all our people thrive, which includes advancing inclusion and diversity for all genders; people of different races and ethnicities; persons with disabilities; neurodivergent individuals; lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex and queer (LGBTIQ+) people; people from different cultures; people with different religious and faith-based traditions; and people from different age and social groups.

“Beyond Accenture, we are deeply committed to driving societal change, helping to address systemic issues across the United Kingdom that impact gender equality, such as the lack of deep technology skills and training (particularly in critical areas such as AI), childcare, and menopause health provision.”

Although Accenture is scrapping its DEI initiatives on a global basis, in the UK it will need to maintain aspects in order to comply with UK employment law such as gender pay gap and, in future, ethnicity pay gap reporting.

Accenture UK’s median gender pay gap is 16.7% compared with the UK median of 14.3% according to its report in 2024.

Accenture joins a lengthening list of companies bowing to President Trump’s demands and scrapping DEI. Among them are Google, Meta, Ford, Amazon and McDonald’s.

 

Latest HR job opportunities on Personnel Today

Sign up to our weekly round-up of HR news and guidance

Receive the Personnel Today Direct e-newsletter every Wednesday

OptOut
This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.


Browse more human resources jobs

 

Adam McCulloch first worked for Personnel Today magazine in the early 1990s as a sub editor. He rejoined Personnel Today as a writer in 2017, covering all aspects of HR but with a special interest in diversity, social mobility and industrial relations. He has ventured beyond the HR realm to work as a freelance writer and production editor in sectors including travel (The Guardian), aviation (Flight International), agriculture (Farmers' Weekly), music (Jazzwise), theatre (The Stage) and social work (Community Care). He is also the author of KentWalksNearLondon. Adam first became interested in industrial relations after witnessing an exchange between Arthur Scargill and National Coal Board chairman Ian McGregor in 1984, while working as a temp in facilities at the NCB, carrying extra chairs into a conference room!

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

You may also like

Google to scrap DEI goals in US

BT to remove DEI element from middle managers’...

Learning providers report surge in DEI rules interest

Welsh fire services accused of bullying and harassment

Half of Gen Z men believe they are...

President Trump links DEI policy with fatal air...

Sharp rise in people identifying as gay and...

Black and disabled jobseekers looking for flexibility hits...

Exclusive: What attracts each generation to a job?

President Trump’s DEI backlash: should HR be worried?