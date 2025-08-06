Recruitment: don’t write off personality tests amid AI rush

The use of artificial intelligence in recruitment has enabled companies to save time when analysing applications and searching out the most suitable candidates. But, argues David Rice, it should not be used instead of traditionally successful methods, such as personality tests.

Dismissed as pseudoscience by sceptics but embraced by 80% of the Fortune 500, personality assessments remain a valid tool in recruitment. However, as AI becomes increasingly integrated into our daily lives and workplace decisions, the role of personality tests is undergoing a fundamental transformation.

It is easy to dismiss the personality test in favour of AI’s analytical capabilities, but there are those who believe they can still play a significant and crucial role in the hiring process.

The most obvious benefit of using personality tests during the hiring process in a world of AI is to use the technology to enhance the analysis.

Traditional personality assessments relied on relatively simple scoring systems and statistical correlations, whereas we can now use AI to do things like identify subtle patterns in results between candidates and existing employees. This is a really useful tool when looking at building or merging teams together, and considering how different personality types complement each other.

Machine learning algorithms can also detect inconsistencies in responses, adjust for cultural biases, and analyse the linguistic patterns in open-ended questions to provide richer personality profiles. This goes far beyond simple categorisations like Myers-Briggs types or even Big Five dimensions.

AI can also be used to identify micro-patterns in response timing, word choice, and even the emotional undertones in written responses. With this analysis, you can take personality test results even further by comparing the finer details.

AI’s limitations

However, there are of course some limitations to using AI as part of this process. And as with anything related to AI, there are some tasks that are simply better left to the human mind.

AI struggles with the subjective, contextual nature of human personality. The bit that a robot could probably never mimic.

When you think about things like emotional intelligence, cultural values, and the complex web of experiences that shape individual decision-making, AI cannot replicate this yet. So while humans are still working alongside each other, they need to be involved in the hiring process.

Quality control and bias detection

Personality assessments can also serve as a quality control mechanism in AI-driven systems.

Once you have a candidate’s personality profile, you can evaluate whether an AI’s suggestion aligns with their actual preferences and values, based on the findings, rather than just a demographic assumption or algorithm biases that make up the technology.

For instance, if an AI system suggests a job role based primarily on demographic data, personality tests can help identify whether these suggestions truly match an individual’s intrinsic motivations and working style preferences.

Ultimately, AI systems are made up of data that already exists, so users should be aware of the potential for perpetuating stereotypes or making recommendations that might be statistically common, but personally inappropriate to that candidate.

The main personality tests

Many recruitment teams swear by personality tests to figure out the personality type of the candidate and how they would need to be managed. Others believe it depends on the role that is being hired for. They can be seen as more useful in leadership roles, such as when you’re building a team that requires a specific kind of fit.

Not all personality assessments are created equal – nor should they be used interchangeably. Different tools offer distinct insights. On a base level, some of the biggest, most popular ones break down something like this:

DISC : Profiles focus on behavioural styles and communication preferences

: Profiles focus on behavioural styles and communication preferences Myers-Briggs Type Indicator (MBTI) : Examines psychological preferences and decision-making approaches

: Examines psychological preferences and decision-making approaches Enneagram : Explores motivational patterns and core fears

: Explores motivational patterns and core fears StrengthsFinder : Identifies natural talents and capabilities

: Identifies natural talents and capabilities Predictive Index : Assesses workplace behaviours and cognitive abilities

: Assesses workplace behaviours and cognitive abilities Kolbe : Focuses on instinctive action modes in work scenarios

: Focuses on instinctive action modes in work scenarios OCEAN (The big 5 personality test) : Analyses a candidate’s openness to experience, conscientiousness, extroversion, agreeableness and neuroticism

: Analyses a candidate’s openness to experience, conscientiousness, extroversion, agreeableness and neuroticism HEXACO : Explores six dimensions of the personality, including sincerity, fairness, and avoidance of selfish motives

: Explores six dimensions of the personality, including sincerity, fairness, and avoidance of selfish motives Prism: Examines behavioural preferences in workplace contexts.

