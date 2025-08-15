Artificial intelligenceLearning management systemsLatest NewsLearning & developmentTraining delivery

AI in learning still ‘potential not reality’, according to analysts

by Jo Faragher
by Jo Faragher
Popular uses of AI in learning include translations and transcripts, Fosway found
The use of artificial intelligence in learning platforms ‘remains potential rather than reality’, according to analysts at Fosway Group.

A new analysis of how vendors are evolving learning suites shows that – of all the capabilities promised in their future product roadmaps – only 11% are live with customers.

Fosway’s research found that while there is huge disruptive potential for AI in learning, the current reality is more about delivering efficiencies rather than adding value.

Some of this is down to customers’ levels of readiness to adopt new solutions beyond their existing operating models and workflows, it found. AI investments tend to be concentrated in “lower risk and higher frequency use cases” where things can be easily automated.

This might include off-the-shelf content that can easily be added to existing infrastructures, or tools such as transcription or translation that add value immediately.

“Mainstream” AI features that customers are investing in currently include text, voiceover or audio translations (71% live); media creation such as avatars or imagery (55% live); AI-generated translations (55% live); and video or audio transcripts (52% live).

That said, more and more businesses are looking at automation tools that support learning design, such as learning design assistants, authoring features or script generation.

Looking forward, Fosway predicts the next wave of AI adoption in learning will include AI-powered curation and recommendations, using generative AI to create courses and content, and AI-generated in-course assessments.
More popular future investments will also include automated chat help and support within learning platforms, AI coaches and synthetic media avatars used in chat interfaces.

The next wave of AI investment will create a “more fundamental change in the learning experience”, said Fosway, allowing employees to practice using soft skills and enjoy more personalised learning content.

So-called “edge advantage AI” investment, offered by some but not all vendors, include these conversational AI coaches and learning assistants, and even a “personal study buddy” for learning courses.

These features will be less focused on efficiency, and more on realising greater value and delivering higher quality learning experiences.

Fosway urges learning teams to interrogate vendors on their marketing, asking which features are live now and how they can add value.

It offers four pieces of advice to companies investing in or adding to their current learning systems:

  • State minimum expectations for mainstream features – be wary of claims of exclusive capabilities or being first to market.
  • Plan for new features – what features will vendors offer next and how will they work with customers to lay the groundwork?
  • Seek customer references, especially for less common features – look at clear cases for adoption.
  • Find space to experiment – work with vendors to “spot pot holes” along the way.

