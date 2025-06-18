AI is here. Your workforce should be ready.

From content creation to data analysis to workflow automation, artificial intelligence is reshaping how businesses across all industries operate. Yet while AI tools are rapidly becoming more accessible, AI fluency across workforces is lagging behind.

In fact, 75% of hiring leaders say their companies are bringing in AI talent without building sustainable pipelines of qualified or high-potential candidates. And 63% report difficulty finding candidates with adequate AI skills.

The gap is clear: people haven’t caught up with the tools.

The reality is that AI is no longer a niche skillset—it’s a mission-critical capability. It’s not just something for data scientists or developers. Whether it’s a marketing lead prompting a chatbot to brainstorm creative concepts or an HR professional streamlining onboarding with generative tools, AI is showing up in nearly every function.

That means AI training can’t be an afterthought. It needs to be the foundational building block for the next wave of transformation.

Here are four reasons your organisation should be investing in practical, accessible AI training right now.

1. AI fluency is no longer optional

Digital transformation has always relied on skilled people, and with AI, it’s no different. But what’s new is how broadly AI skills are now needed.

AI fluency isn’t tech-specific. It’s not just about writing code or building models. It’s about knowing how to break down a complex task into smaller parts that AI can help with. It’s understanding what AI can (and can’t) do. It’s the ability to think critically about AI’s outputs and iterate accordingly.

In short, it takes confidence to use AI tools, along with judgment to know when to challenge them.

Workforces that are AI-fluent aren’t just more efficient—they’re better problem solvers. They’re able to leverage AI to explore ideas, generate insights, and move more quickly. And they’re better prepared to adapt as the technology continues to evolve.

AI fluency is the new literacy. It’s the new workplace currency. It’s how your people stay competitive and how your business stays future-ready.

2. AI boosts productivity across job functions

AI speeds up processes, reduces busywork, and sharpens decisions when employees know how to leverage it properly. This isn’t just relevant for IT or data-heavy roles. AI is transforming how employees in HR, finance, marketing, operations, and customer service work each day.

Consider how AI can help:

In HR: Write job descriptions, build onboarding checklists, and summarise survey feedback.

Write job descriptions, build onboarding checklists, and summarise survey feedback. In finance: Automate reporting and flag unusual spending.

Automate reporting and flag unusual spending. In marketing: Draft headlines, create visuals, and provide campaign ideas in seconds.

But to see these benefits at scale, organisations must go beyond adopting the tools. They must train their workforce to use them effectively. An investment in AI training is an investment in greater efficiency, better outputs, and more empowered employees.

3. AI is digital labour – and it must be managed wisely

AI behaves more like a colleague than a tool. It completes tasks, but it also requires direction, oversight, and collaboration.

To use AI well, workers must learn the art of prompting, giving AI the right instructions with the right context. They also need to know how to assess its outputs, revise them, and identify when human judgment should take over.

This is especially important as AI systems become embedded in more workflows. People who effectively guide AI will move faster and make better decisions. Those who can’t will fall behind.

The good news? Prompt engineering, workflow design, and ethical AI use are all skills that can be taught. With practical AI training, employees can learn how to guide AI, not be led astray by it.

4. The AI Academy offers a practical, scalable solution

The urgency for AI upskilling is clear, but where should organisations start?

That’s why General Assembly created the AI Academy—to help teams build real-world AI fluency, fast. It’s a hands-on, real-world training programme that helps professionals across roles and industries build foundational AI fluency.

From understanding generative AI to crafting effective prompts and integrating AI tools into daily workflows, the AI Academy focuses on practical role-based application, not theory. It’s designed for today’s workforce and tomorrow’s business challenges.

Whether your team is exploring AI for the first time or trying to get more value from tools already in place, the AI Academy can help accelerate adoption and drive results.

Building confidence, not just competence

For many organisations, the biggest barrier to AI adoption isn’t technical—it’s cultural. Employees may feel intimidated, unsure, or sceptical about how AI fits into their work.

That’s why structured training matters. It builds not only competence, but confidence. It creates a shared language across teams. It lays the foundation for experimentation, collaboration, and innovation.

And perhaps most importantly, it shows your organisation isn’t just chasing trends, it’s investing in its people.

Ready to equip your workforce with practical AI skills?

The AI revolution isn’t some far-off vision. It’s here, reshaping roles and reconfiguring how we work.

Organisations that wait for AI fluency to appear organically will fall behind. But those that proactively train their people will transform to unlock new productivity, engagement, and innovation.

And that starts with one smart move: making AI training your first step in transformation.

General Assembly's AI Academy helps organisations upskill employees with the tools, confidence, and fluency they need to thrive in an AI-driven world.

