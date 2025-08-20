Airbus workers to strike for 10 days over pay

The Unite union has announced a total of 10 days of strikes next month at Airbus after 90% of members voted in favour of industrial action over pay.

Around 3,000 workers will walk out at Airbus sites in Broughton, north Wales, and Filton, near Bristol, on 2-3 Sept, 10-11 Sept, and then for five further days from 15 September, dependent on site-specific shift patterns.

Airbus has made three pay offers to date. The first was a two-year deal of 3.6% followed by 3.15%, and pension enhancements. This was accepted by management colleagues, but non-management rejected it, requesting a revised one-year package.

Airbus made a revised one-year offer to non-management employees: 3.3% with a further 0.3% in January 2026.

A third offer made last week added a non-consolidated payment of £200 to either of the first two offers.

Unite national officer Rhys McCarthy said: “The pay offer simply doesn’t reflect the money Airbus is making or the current cost-of-living crisis. We remain ready to negotiate, but we won’t allow our members to be short-changed.

“If Airbus won’t return with a better offer, we’ll be on picket lines in September.”

Sue Partridge, Airbus UK country manager for commercial aircraft, said: “We have made a competitive and fair pay offer in 2025 that builds on the strong foundations of pay increases totalling over 20% in the last three years and a £2,644 bonus payment made in April this year.

“Our priority remains to find a resolution together with the trade union that ensures the long-term competitiveness and success of Airbus in the UK.”

Unite said the strike action will disrupt production of wings for Airbus’s core commercial and military aircraft programmes, delay deliveries and put pressure on the global supply chain, but Airbus said it is not currently concerned about the impact on year-end deliveries.

The union said it is committed to reaching a negotiated pay settlement and has asked Airbus to return to talks with a pay offer that accounts for real cost-of-living increases and reflects the value of its members’ highly specialised skills.

Median pay increases, as analysed by Brightmine, have stood at 3% since December, but today’s inflation figures for July 2025, showed the retail prices index, the inflation measure favoured by unions, has risen to 4.8%.

