Aircrew with cancer pursuing MoD for compensation – report

Some 180 current and former armed forces’ aircrew with cancer are pursuing the Ministry of Defence (MoD) for compensation because they claim their diagnosis was caused by exposure to toxic fumes in helicopters, it has been reported.

According to the BBC, a group representing veterans has urged the MoD to take swift action to protect those still serving and also raise awareness among former servicemen and women.

Law firm Hugh James told the BBC it had received inquiries from 180 aircrew and veterans and was pursuing claims relating to four military aircraft: the Sea King, the Westland Wessex, the Puma and the CH-47 Chinook.

The Sea King was used in British military operations between 1969 and 2018 – and in the past has been flown by both King Charles and the Prince of Wales. The Westland Wessex was retired from service in 2003 and the Puma in March but the CH-47 Chinook is still in use.

Diseases contracted by some of the crew who flew the helicopters include lung cancer, throat cancer, testicular cancer and some rare forms of blood cancer.

RAF flight sergeant Zach Stubbings, who died aged 47 in January, is one of at least six people who have received an out-of-court settlement from the MoD, although the ministry has not admitted liability.

Stubbings was 33 when he was diagnosed with multiple myeloma, external, an incurable form of blood cancer that mainly affects those over the age of 65. He later discovered others who had worked on military aircraft had also received a cancer diagnosis.

Solicitor Louisa Donaghy from Hugh James has been working through the inquiries from veterans and aircrew with cancer and has so far submitted 50 claims, the BBC reported.

“I do feel that is just the tip of the iceberg,” said Donaghy, a senior associate in the firm’s military department in Cardiff. “There will be people out there that don’t know they’ve got cancer and also that will be diagnosed in the future.

“The people that I’m representing through no fault of their own have been exposed unnecessarily for long periods of time – and for thousands of flying hours – to these toxic fumes and these could have been prevented had the MoD given additional PPE such as filtration masks, which would have narrowed and lowered the levels of exposure,” Donaghy told the BBC.

In May, the Independent Medical Expert Group, which advises the MoD, reviewed evidence about a possible link between exhaust emissions from Sea King helicopters and rare cancers, specifically multiple myeloma and leiomyosarcoma, and found insufficient evidence to establish a clear causal relationship, external.

“We take the health of our personnel extremely seriously and regularly review our processes to ensure that we’re doing our utmost to keep our people safe,” the MoD told the corporation in a statement.

