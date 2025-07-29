Aldi pay rises to £13 minimum

National living wageLatest NewsRetailLiving WageMinimum wage

Supermarket chain Aldi has announced that it will increase pay for its store assistants to at least £13 an hour.

The new minimum rate, which will increase to £14.33 within the M25, will take effect from 1 September 2025. Based on their length of service, store assistants’ pay will rise further to £13.93 nationally, and £14.64 within the M25.

Store assistants are currently paid a minimum of £12.75 an hour nationwide and £14.05 an hour for those based within the M25. All of the rates exceed the £12.60 an hour “real” Living Wage rate, set by the Living Wage Foundation in October last year.

Back in January 2025, Aldi announced that it was increasing pay for its store assistants to at least £12.71 an hour nationally, and £14 within the M25, as of 1 March. The pay rise was based on employees’ length of service, and its salaried staff also benefited from a pay increase.

Giles Hurley, chief executive of Aldi UK and Ireland, said: “Our people are the driving force behind our success across the UK. This latest investment in pay is a reflection of their hard work and the incredible contribution they make every single day. We’re proud to remain the UK’s highest-paying supermarket and will continue to support our staff in every way we can.”

Aldi offers all of its employees paid breaks, which is worth £1,385 a year for the average store worker. It also offers 28 days of annual leave, a health cash plan, discounted gym membership, discounted cinema tickets and holidays, sick pay, long-service awards, maternity, paternity and adoption leave, an online wellness portal, an employee assistance programme, and training and learning development opportunities.

This year, the supermarket was named Employer of the Year at The Grocer Gold Awards, where it was recognised for its pay, investment in training and focus on diversity and inclusion.

