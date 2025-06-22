Aldi to hire for 1,000 new supermarket roles

Aldi is recruiting for 1,000 new store roles as it ramps up its store openings programme between now and the end of the year.

As the UK’s fourth-largest supermarket, it already operates more than 1,050 stores and employs over 45,000 people.

The new recruitment drive will be for a wide range of store-level positions, including store assistants, cleaners, apprentices and managers.

Outside London, store assistants will begin with an hourly rate of £12.75, increasing to £13.66 based on length of service.

In the capital, the starting rate is £14.05 per hour, rising to £14.35. All workers receive paid breaks, with Aldi being the only supermarket to offer this. It claims this is worth more than £1,370 a year to the average store colleague.

Kelly Stokes, recruitment director at Aldi UK, said: “As we expand into new communities, we’re excited to bring even more people into the Aldi family.

“We’re proud to offer not only the best pay and benefits, but also a positive working environment and real opportunities for progression.”

In February, Aldi announced the creation of 1,600 new jobs in locations including Cambridgeshire, Greater Manchester and Lytham.

It said hundreds of roles are available for the rest of 2025 in locations such as Fulham Broadway in London and Caterham in Surrey.

