Amazon invests £40bn in UK creating thousands of jobs

Amazon has announced plans to invest £40 billion in the UK by 2027, creating thousands of new jobs predominantly outside of London and the South East.

The tech and retail giant is building four new fulfilment centres and new delivery stations, as well as upgrades to its network of over 100 operations buildings across the country.

These include 2,000 jobs at the previously announced fulfilment centre in Hull, 2,000 jobs at another in Northampton, and roles at new sites in the East Midlands.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer said: “Amazon’s £40bn investment adds another major win to Britain’s basket and is a massive vote of confidence in the UK as the best place to do business.

“It means thousands of new jobs – real opportunities for people in every corner of the country to build careers, learn new skills, and support their families.”

Amazon chief executive Andy Jassy said: “We’ve grown to be part of over 100 communities nationwide, from developing drone technology in Darlington to producing world-class entertainment at our studios in Bray.

“We now employ over 75,000 people and have become one of the UK’s largest private sector employers and taxpayers. When Amazon invests, it’s not only in London and the South East – we’re bringing innovation and job creation to communities throughout England, Wales, Scotland, and Northern Ireland, strengthening the UK’s economy and delivering better experiences for customers wherever they live.”

The investment is expected to help drive innovation throughout the UK and contribute an estimated additional £38bn to UK GDP.

Amazon pays full-time employees a minimum of £28,000 per year (£30,000 in London), and will create over 60 different roles at the new sites, including positions for robotics technicians, safety experts, and mechatronic engineers.

Alongside new operations facilities, the investment includes the opening of two new buildings at Amazon’s corporate headquarters in East London, and ongoing investment to enhance Amazon’s transportation infrastructure.

There is also an ongoing commitment to the creative industry, including the redevelopment of the historic Bray Film Studios in Berkshire, continued investment in skills and training programmes, and the production of original TV and film content.

The investment also includes part of the £8bn previously announced in September 2024 for building, operating, and maintaining data centres in the UK to help meet the growing needs of organisations of all sizes, supporting the UK’s ambition to increase AI computing capacity.

Amazon’s Career Choice, a programme which covers up to £8,000 of training costs to secure recognised qualifications in areas like environmental technology, IT, HR, accounting, language skills, or HGV driving, has seen more than 23,000 participants.

Earlier this year, Amazon announced it is creating more than 1,000 new apprenticeships in the UK in 2025, building on the 5,300 apprenticeships across 62 different programmes that Amazon has provided since 2013.

