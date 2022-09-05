An essential event for L&D professionals

The UK’s most comprehensive learning event takes place on 11 and 12 October at the NEC, Birmingham. Register today for free tickets.

Visitors to the World of Learning Conference & Exhibition can build their knowledge, hone their skills, learn new ones and forge useful industry connections at an event which features over 100 exhibitors, over 40 free seminars, and multiple opportunities to get hands-on with the latest L&D solutions.

The World of Learning Exhibition offers a wide range of Inspiration Zones where visitors can experience L&D innovations and get practical advice at a range of interactive attractions.

The Live Demo Zone allows for a thorough assessment of the ground-breaking L&D methods and technologies. The interactive demonstrations showcase a variety of providers who will assist visitors in their decision-making on future strategies and spending.

The Life Skills Library, hosted by LWL, provides access to a host of complimentary bite-sized books and digital resources designed to support L&D professionals to develop their own skillsets as well as those of their workforces.

Visitors can also learn how to maintain mental well-being and high performance at the Mental Wellbeing Zone, facilitated by Jigsaw Discovery. Participate in workshop sessions throughout the day on “Learn to be Happy”– the science of happiness and “Rethinking Stress”– turn a negative stress-inducing situation into a positive energising experience.

The free-to-attend exhibition seminars cover a comprehensive range of topics including:

Unmasking Imposter Syndrome

Four core disciplines of a high-performing individual

Welcome to the future: Leadership development delivered in an infinite meta world

How to use data to learn more about your people

A popular feature of the event, the Learning Design Live conference will be of interest to anyone involved in learning tech design. Seven sessions will cover topics including; How to overcome content chaos, developing a robust remote learning solution at low to no cost and learning in the flow with video.

New for this year, attendees can discover how immersive technologies, such as VR, can be incorporated into your training programmes at the Immersive Learning Suite. Facilitated by Make Real; an award-winning studio creating immersive learning products and solutions for L&D, training, simulations, change & serious fun. They will be showcasing the very best examples of VR for skills and performance development.

Experience the latest technologies that deliver unparalleled immersive learning experiences, providing a powerful sense of presence, heightened emotions and create lasting impressions.

The Exhibition runs alongside the renowned World of Learning Conference which offers inspiration from the industry’s leading thinkers and practitioners in a two-day programme of presentations, case studies and panel discussions.

Various delegate packages are available, and attendees are encouraged to book early to benefit from a discount of up to 10% off until 9 September*.

Tracy Shah, Event Director, comments:

“The World of Learning Conference & Exhibition brings the best from the L&D sphere under one roof in a way that ensures Conference delegates and Exhibition visitors leave with new connections and up-to-date knowledge they are empowered to apply straight away.”

For free registration or to book the World of Learning Conference visit LearnEvents.com or call 020 8394 5212.

*Terms and conditions apply. Visit LearnEvents.com for full details.