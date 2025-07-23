‘Anaemic’ rise in job postings in June

A ‘small burst of hiring’ meant that new UK job postings went up by just over 6% in June, according to the Recruitment and Employment Confederation’s Labour Market Tracker.

The number of posts was behind the number measured a year ago, but some regions including London and the South East showed higher numbers than last year.

The overall number of active job postings in June was 1,485,542 – an increase of 4.5% on May. London and the East Midlands experienced the highest rise in active job postings, up by 8.1% and 7.5% respectively.

The largest increase in job postings from May to June this year was for train and tram drivers (up 50.7%), undertakers, mortuary and crematorium assistants (up 45.4%) and agricultural or fishing trades (up 32.1%).

Demand for delivery drivers and couriers went down by 30.8%, and paramedics by 24%.

Authors, writers and translators also saw a decrease in job postings, down by 25.5%, while demand for actors, entertainers and presenters also dropped sharply.

REC chief executive Neil Carberry described the growth in hiring as “anaemic” and “steady but unspectacular” as businesses adjust to higher national insurance contributions.

“London is more buoyant this year than last, which is often a leading indicator of a better trend for the whole country. The key to the labour market now is the same as it is for the wider economy: confidence,” he said.

“We need to see delivery on the new Industrial Strategy and planning reforms, pragmatism and caution on the raft of new employer costs that are being proposed by ministers, and a ‘no surprises’ budget that avoids the tax hikes on jobs that we saw last year.”

The highest increase in job postings geographically was in Gwynedd, up by 24.7%, where the local council, Haven Holidays and NHS had all been looking to hire.

The education sector saw an 8.6% increase in job postings over the month, and health and social care had a 1.1% decrease. In healthcare, dental practitioners had the biggest jump in postings, up 29.2% on the previous month.

Carberry added: “It’s encouraging to see strong growth in transport and logistics jobs in 2025 – a clear sign of robust demand across supply chains, and a sector that offers opportunities accessible to a wide range of workers.

“But the sharp drop in job adverts for delivery drivers this year suggests that ecommerce demand, particularly in parcel delivery, may have possibly passed its peak.

“And the sharp drop in demand for performers and entertainers raises an interesting question: have we lost a bit of our sense of fun? Let’s hope the summer brings it back.”

