Why the apprenticeship shakeup is good news for construction

The government recently announced apprenticeship reform plans that will make them shorter and more flexible, opening doors to up to 10,000 more apprentices each year. Sam Sutcliffe outlines the potential benefits for employers in the construction sector.

The Department of Education has relaxed English and Maths requirements for adult apprentices, as well as reducing the minimum apprenticeship length from 12 months down to eight.

These changes form part of an apprenticeships shakeup that’s predicted to increase the qualification rate of apprentices across many sectors, including construction.

Apprenticeship reform will allow companies to upskill their existing workforce, boost apprenticeship uptake among older staff and tackle the aged-based stereotype, and the changes could also help to reduce regional skills differences and benefit sectors that have notable gaps in their workforce.

The relaxed English and maths requirements will have an overwhelmingly positive impact on apprenticeship uptake in construction, in particular.

Previously, stricter academic requirements hindered many individuals who were very skilled at what they do but couldn’t get over the finish line due to academic requirements.

These changes are a hugely positive development, which will open up the door for potentially thousands more people to access an apprenticeship.

Extra support

Although maths and English are no longer mandatory requirements for adult apprentices, it doesn’t mean skills in this area are not needed. For example, in the construction sector, being able to measure and understand ratios are key skills that require maths capabilities.

This is where extra support in the form of on-the-job training might help, rather than making separate English and Maths qualifications mandatory.

In fact, by offering this kind of support, people will be able to follow specific training programmes tailored to their needs, enabling them to do their job without rigid requirements.

Reducing the minimum apprenticeship length from 12 to eight months has raised questions about training quality and completion rates.

However, a reduced minimum apprenticeship length will prove to be hugely beneficial to people who are already working in the sector and have some degree of prior experience.

Those who have previous knowledge can bring forward their pass date, completing their apprenticeship quicker.

This can also have a positive ripple effect across the wider industry as the quicker people pass, the quicker new apprentices can be brought in, closing the skills gap at a faster pace.

However, it’s still important to uphold a high standard of training; it’s not just about speed. Reducing the minimum apprenticeship length does not mean the quality or depth of training will be compromised.

People won’t be put forward to pass quicker if they aren’t ready, it’s just an option for those who are in a place to pursue an accelerated course of study.

If an apprentice can hit the eight-month training period then they’ll pass early, but if they don’t then nothing would change.

Upskilling existing workers

One of the greatest benefits of the apprenticeship shakeup is how it will create opportunities for upskilling within a company’s current workforce.

By reducing requirements and the minimum apprenticeship length, change can happen with more immediacy and existing staff members can gain new qualifications quicker.

This is especially true if there’s a development pathway on offer, as this can accelerate progress onto the next stage.

The age-based stereotype that apprenticeships are only for young people plays a big part in hindering uptake. There’s a generational stigma associated with the word ‘apprenticeship’ that can largely be overcome by educating people and raising awareness.

By reducing requirements and the minimum apprenticeship length, change can happen with more immediacy and existing staff members can gain new qualifications quicker.”

To break down the barriers, employers should be proactive about hiring people of all ages, not just young people, and over time, the stereotype will dissipate as more people embrace apprenticeships at every stage in their career, seeing the benefits on offer, such as gaining qualifications, learning new skills and enhancing career progression.

The apprenticeships shakeup has proven to be timely for companies in the industry, such as Premier Modular, which has already seen increased interest from older workers over the last few months.

Regional needs

Furthermore, with increasing discussions in the media around the regional skills gap and skills shortage, the apprenticeships shakeup could be the answer.

According to the Learning and Work Institute, by 2035, 71% of Londoners will have a degree, compared with just 29% in East Yorkshire, leaving the region at risk of being left behind by the UK’s widening skills gap.

These timely changes to apprenticeships have the potential to help tackle the regional skills shortage by opening the door for new candidates to access apprenticeships where they were previously restricted.

For companies that have always had the door open to people of all ages, the new regulations will not require them to change the framework of their apprenticeship programmes.

Certain courses, such as joinery where drawing and taking measurements are key skills, may require some adjustments such as offering training courses rather than exams.

This removes requirements but not opportunity, giving companies the flexibility to put people through courses if they want to, with fewer pressures.

I believe the apprenticeships shakeup is a really positive development that reflects conversations and advocacy that have been going on for years.

The adjustments will benefit people of all ages across many sectors, work towards closing the skills gap and benefit shortage sectors such as renewable energy and the health service by opening up a bigger pool of candidates.

Over time, the changes will also combat the age-based stereotype and instigate positive changes that have been a long time coming.

Sign up to our weekly round-up of HR news and guidance Receive the Personnel Today Direct e-newsletter every Wednesday Email (Required) OptOut From time to time, we will send you emails about selected products, events and services from Personnel Today and OHW+ - but you can choose to opt-out at any time. If you do not wish to receive these emails, please tick this box. Name This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ

L&D job opportunities on Personnel Today



Browse more L&D jobs