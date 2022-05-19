Apprenticeships are the solution to your recruitment problems

The Executive Development Network’s latest research reveals that apprenticeships have the pulling power to attract and retain top talent

Recruitment in a post-pandemic world remains an uphill struggle for nearly all businesses regardless of the industry – our latest insights show that a staggering 95% of employers across a range of sectors continue to battle with staff retention.

Resignations poured in throughout 2021, with employees across the country reconsidering their career paths and leaving a trail of unfilled vacancies in their wake. But did you know that further training could help turn the tide on staff retention rates?

The Executive Development Network is dedicated to supporting employers who want to transition from a year plagued with resignations to a future bright with successful staff retention. Our new research, which forms part of a new toolkit for businesses, shows that providing apprenticeships are key to the solution.

Apprenticeships are available across all sectors and skills – from entry level team members right through to team leaders, supervisors, department managers and those at director rank – so there is potential to solve staffing issues across the whole breadth of a company.

Promoting more training opportunities at every level and considering the numerous flexible training options available will not only attract the best talent to a company but will also help retain motivated employees within firms that enable them to thrive.

Investment in training

More than 90% of businesses are aware that further training investment would help with both recruitment and retention, yet almost half (46.7%) are deterred from offering opportunities for new and existing workers due to the time investment needed. A further third of businesses are put off by the perceived financial investment necessary to see further training through to completion.

However, when 9 out of 10 employees say they would be more likely to stay in a role if their employer invested in their training from the outset – it appears these fears are unfounded. Such training could be the tonic that businesses are seeking to boost morale and foster loyalty among staff.

For example, the introduction of training programmes at Planet Organic has helped create a workforce of experts in retail that are passionate about sustainability – and are keen to stay with the company.

“Amazingly, three of our Level 2 Retailer apprentices have been retrained and retained as a part of our company, continuing our tradition of creating home-grown talent and showing an impressive 43% retention rate of our apprentices,” explains Planet Organic’s Learning and Development Manager, James Marsh.

Apprenticeship opportunities can form part of a robust employee benefits package, which can help attract the most ambitious, conscientious talent looking for an employer who is serious about developing their potential and helping them grow. With so many employers facing staffing shortages, there’s never been a more crucial time to make a company stand out in a competitive jobs market.

Unlock skills and fast-track staff to greatness

“As well as playing a role in attracting and retaining valuable team members, apprenticeships have always been one of the best ways to unlock skills quickly and fast-track staff into positions where they can make a real impact,” explains Jill Whittaker, Managing Director of the Executive Development Network. “New flexible training models under consideration by the Government are set to make this process even quicker. For example, front-loaded training that allows businesses to provide more training upfront will be invaluable in helping apprentices to hit the ground running and operate efficiently for their employers from the very beginning.”

By accounting for specific business needs or skills that an employee already possesses, elements of an apprenticeship programme can be accelerated, which is a feature that companies are keen to utilise to their advantage.

Our research shows that most businesses are interested in such flexible training options, with 90% of employers saying they would consider front-loaded training to help speed-up the process. Likewise, almost 80% of employees would be more willing to start an apprenticeship or training course if they could condense learning into a shorter period.

There is a misconception that apprenticeships are a linear or formulaic approach to training.

Every employee arrives with a different set of existing skills, so there is no ‘one size fits all’ training path. Thankfully, the flexible delivery options that are available to employers via apprenticeships mean that everyone has access to career development via a model that suits their individual needs.

Many businesses are not yet aware of the numerous flexible training routes available for employees, so that’s why the Executive Development Network’s new toolkit demystifies some of the complexities surrounding apprenticeships. The toolkit answers common questions many employers have about how they can maximise these opportunities – and which is the best route to take so that their people can shine.

Find out which apprenticeship pathway will work best for your business with the Executive Development Network’s See the Opportunity toolkit, which can be downloaded for free.