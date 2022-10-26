Assessing Potential: Going Beyond the Traditional

Traditional models of potential can be very restrictive in terms of what they say and measure. They tend to present one very clear definition of potential that applies to all leadership across all organizations and fail to account for different types of leadership roles. Some also take a black box approach making it difficult to clearly see what sits behind an algorithm. We wanted to change that.

Wave-i is an end-to-end solution for strategically identifying and developing emerging talent and leaders. It goes beyond the constraints of one universal lens so often used in traditional methods, offering a new way of capturing potential that:

Picks up on the nuances of leadership in your organisation

Accurately reveals the types of career or leadership role individuals will thrive in

Helps build and maintain diversity in leadership pipelines

Mobilises a wider pool of potential

Engages the many, not just the few: Everyone has potential for something

Wave-i puts the best predictor of potential in your hands. Developed based on over 7,000 ratings of potential, refined to maximise fairness on an international dataset of 18,000 and further explored using an additional sample of over 30,000, Wave-i reduces the odds of wrongly identifying potential from 1 in 5 to 1 in 50. Designed to increase fairness and mitigate against adverse impact from its first principles, the methodology has a built in mechanism that tests the data for fairness and makes suggestions for model modification where any group differences are identified. The tool is internationally applicable and grounded in flagship research that was conducted across 50 countries

Pick up on the nuances of leadership in your organisation

There are key characteristics for predicting leadership potential across organisations and industries. However, we know from working with our clients, one generic model of potential doesn’t always work for all organisations. Whilst there may be overlap at the core, there could be differences on the key and this ability to flex is what unlocks truly successful high potential assessments.

Accurately reveal the types of careers or leadership roles individuals will thrive in

Leadership roles are diversifying and the number of specialist leadership roles are increasing. Organisations shouldn’t restrict themselves with one definition of potential, and they shouldn’t limit themselves to considering one type of leadership role. Identifying different types of leadership roles or career tracks increases the chances of successfully closing gaps and healing weaker links threatening the strength of your pipeline.

Build and maintain diversity in leadership pipelines

To improve diversity of leadership pipelines, we need to look at who is identifying individuals as high-potential. Most nominations involve managers, but we hear from clients and see in our own research; managers often struggle to identify potential. Using a solution and process that utilises structure and objective data can help bring the checks and balances required. We previously worked with a client on a digital talent program where the manager actively discouraged the participation of an individual on the program. This individual went of to be a star-performer.

Mobilise a wider pool of talent

In developing our own model of leadership, we analysed a wealth of data points pointing clearly to three broad types of leadership; Professional leadership, People leadership and Pioneering leadership. Leadership pipelines need the flexibility and agility to pivot in any direction at any time. The organisational outcomes leaders need to deliver across different industries pre, mid and post pandemic varied greatly and changed quickly. By ensuring your leadership pipeline has healthy coverage across these areas, you are protecting the organisation from not having the right leadership in the future, whatever that future may be, and we believe this should be a critical part of any high potential identification process

Engage the many, not the few; Everyone has potential for something

Capturing data that provides an indication of someone’s area of leadership potential can broaden the opportunity for development beyond what is often an exclusive cohort. Career tracks can be laid for everyone, whether identified as high potential or not, which leaves no excuses not to run a transparent and open process. Organisations are often ‘rejecting’ more people than they are accepting on to Hi-Po or leadership development programs. Being able to position the program as something that helps everyone understand what their career path may look like provides a framework for positive development planning and career conversations outside of the limited high potential group. This means that your process actually has the opportunity to engage everyone. It also strengthens organisational structures by developing people towards places they can add real value, outside of that very exclusive top tier.

Transform your organisation of tomorrow, with your talent of today.

