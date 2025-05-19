Awareness weeks fuel spike in demand for mental health support

Demand from employees for support around mental ill health rose by 10% in the weeks following Mental Health Awareness Week last year and in 2023, research has found.

With this year’s awareness-raising week ending last week (12-18 May), the research by healthcare provider Healix Health suggests employers may see another spike in demand in the coming days and weeks.

The data, drawn from an analysis of employee interactions with wellbeing and digital triage platform Mindright, showed a temporary spike in help-seeking behaviours, with increased enquiries relating to stress, burnout, and access to counselling. By June, however, levels returned to their baseline.

It also found a 30% increase in enquiries on ‘Blue Monday’ for the last two years, compared with other days in January.

Ian Talbot, CEO of Healix Health, said: “Our data shows that campaigns like Mental Health Awareness Week and Blue Monday are having a potential positive impact in terms of encouraging employees to feel empowered to ask for help.

“But we also see a recurring pattern – after a short surge in interest, things taper off. Mental health isn’t seasonal. It’s vital employers match short-term awareness with long-term action.”

Separately, research into the drinking habits of more than 4,000 UK adults by the charity Alcohol Change UK has found that alcohol consumption above the low-risk guidelines of 14 units per week is associated with higher rates of depression and anxiety when compared to never-drinkers.

Whereas less than one in five (18%) never-drinkers reported depression, this rose to more than one in four (26%) of hazardous drinkers and almost four in 10 (37%) harmful drinkers.

For anxiety, less than one in four (24%) never-drinkers reported anxiety, rising to more than three in 10 (32%) hazardous drinkers and half (50%) of harmful drinkers, it argued.

