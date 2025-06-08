Back-up childcare provision aids retention

Employers who provide emergency back-up childcare reap the benefits when it comes to employee loyalty and retention, according to research.

While 68% of workers in general agree that their employer is supportive of their family needs, this figure rises to 90% for those with employer-sponsored back-up childcare.

Meanwhile, 85% of parents with workplace nurseries report being more likely to stay with their employer as a result and 83% of workers with access to back-up childcare state that they would recommend their employer.

Data from workplace childcare provider Bright Horizons reveals the positive impact that employer-provided family and childcare support can have for employers.

Of the 2,000 people surveyed by Bright Horizons, 95% said emergency childcare is key to facilitating a return to office, while 83% said emergency adult/eldercare is important.

Back-up childcare also reduces absenteeism, with 84% of workers saying it helped them avoid unplanned days off, and nine in 10 workers with access to back-up childcare saying it reduces stress.

In contrast, 64% of the general UK population has experienced a childcare breakdown that has interrupted work, while 79% have experienced an adult care breakdown.

Chris Locke, executive director of work and family at Bright Horizons, said: “Investing in family support is not just the right thing to do, it is smart business. It helps employers stay ahead and delivers real returns through better retention, stronger advocacy and improved wellbeing.

“Our findings also show that family support smooths the return to office life, boosting productivity, reducing absenteeism and driving better collaboration. Many employees want to be back in the workplace, and forward-thinking employers are making that possible.

“Firms that ignore work-life balance risk falling behind. Today’s workers, especially younger ones, are prioritising family life. In fact, 57% of 18 to 34-year-olds say it is now a top priority.”

