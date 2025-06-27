Latest NewsEconomics, government & businessInflationJob creation and lossesLabour market

Bank of England says NIC rise is dampening pay rises

by Adam McCulloch
by Adam McCulloch Bank of England, City of London
Photo: Shutterstock
Bank of England, City of London
Photo: Shutterstock

The governor of the Bank of England has warned that there are signs the UK jobs market is slowing because employers are adjusting hiring and salary policies in response to higher national insurance contributions.

Andrew Bailey told the British Chambers of Commerce trade conference on Thursday that there was evidence that “slack is opening up … especially in the labour market.”

He added that “the latest data on pay settlements and pay expectations point to a significant decline in wage growth in the year ahead.”

In the private sector, annual earnings in the private sector grew by 5.1% in the three months to April, as opposed to 5.9% in the three months to January.

Bailey said the Bank’s intelligence suggested that average pay settlements for 2025 will be 3.5 to 4% – in line with inflation forecasts.

Pay award decisions

Pay awards in real terms could fall for ‘prolonged period’

NI increase has not caused ‘knee-jerk reaction’ in pay awards 

Employment dropped by more than 100,000 in May – the largest monthly fall in PAYE payrolls since May 2020, close to the start of the Covid period.

Uncertainty caused by the US import tariffs was likely to affect growth and weaken the economy in the year ahead, said Bailey.

Earlier this week, figures from Brightmine showed that the median pay award in the UK remained steady at 3% in May, with public sector pay awards outstripping the private sector. Brightmine said the 3% median stayed in place for the sixth consecutive rolling quarter as companies take a more cautious approach in the current economic climate.

Prime minister Keir Starmer also addressed the BCC conference, telling business leaders: “I want to begin by thanking you all because look, I fully acknowledge here that this year, as we’ve had to fix the foundations of our country, deal with the unprecedented mess that we inherited, we’ve asked a lot of you. I understand that.”

On the Employment Rights Bill he did not signal any further concessions but said: “I get the concerns”. Supporting the measures, that will introduce new workers’ rights, he said: “Many people have recognised that a secure, protected workforce is good for business; drives up productivity.”

Jonathan Reynolds, business secretary, told reporters at the conference that the government would address the “two principal concerns” of business – probation periods and access to zero-hour contracts – “not through any change of policy, but through our existing approach.”

Sign up to our weekly round-up of HR news and guidance

Receive the Personnel Today Direct e-newsletter every Wednesday

OptOut
This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

 

Latest HR job opportunities on Personnel Today


Browse more human resources jobs

Adam McCulloch first worked for Personnel Today magazine in the early 1990s as a sub editor. He rejoined Personnel Today as a writer in 2017, covering all aspects of HR but with a special interest in diversity, social mobility and industrial relations. He has ventured beyond the HR realm to work as a freelance writer and production editor in sectors including travel (The Guardian), aviation (Flight International), agriculture (Farmers' Weekly), music (Jazzwise), theatre (The Stage) and social work (Community Care). He is also the author of KentWalksNearLondon. Adam first became interested in industrial relations after witnessing an exchange between Arthur Scargill and National Coal Board chairman Ian McGregor in 1984, while working as a temp in facilities at the NCB, carrying extra chairs into a conference room!

You may also like

Bioethanol plant closure could lead to 4,000 job...

When will the Employment Rights Bill become law?

Skills receive £1.2bn boost in new industrial strategy

Employees want more upskilling and apprenticeships to narrow...

UK job market shows signs of resilience

HR and employment leaders feature in King’s birthday...

Spending Review: ‘Much-needed’ cash but ‘little on workforce’

Vacancies down 17% as labour market weakens

Institute of Directors demand reforms to Employment Rights...

Pension Schemes Bill should be ‘hugely beneficial’ for...