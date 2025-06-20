BBC Breakfast bullying and misconduct allegations under investigation

After several bullying and misconduct allegations, the BBC has brought in an external consultant to help improve the culture on its breakfast programme.

A law specialist from PwC will be working alongside the the broadcaster as it seeks to improve the working practices on the daily show, which is hosted by a team including Jon Kay, Naga Munchetty, Charlie Stayt and Sally Nugent.

In the meantime it emerged on Thursday that the programme’s editor Richard Frediani, who has been named in reports about concerns over bullying behaviour at the BBC and ITN was taking an extended period of leave after the allegations about his behaviour.

According to industry news website Deadline there have been at least two formal misconduct complaints filed against Frediani, including a serious accusation that he physically shook a female colleague during an interaction in the newsroom in February 2024. The Times reported earlier this year that Munchetty and Stayt were barely speaking to Frediani.

The move comes after the BBC published a review in April that set out to reset behavioural expectations, improve feedback, strengthen HR and deal with complaints about behaviour more quickly. The review was commissioned in the wake of the conviction and resignation of newsreader Huw Edwards over the possession of indecent images of children.

Other allegations involving Frediani include shouting at staff for on-air mistakes, kicking a bin and pressuring staff over when to release news stories.

However, the experienced editor is reportedly highly regarded by bosses and many colleagues at the BBC, and is said to have a good working relationship with Kay and Nugent.

A former BBC boss told the Times that although Frediani could be disrespectful, they never doubted his commitment to the programme and desire for high standards. “That is not an excuse for bad behaviour,” they added. “There are ways and means of going about things.”

A BBC spokesman said: “We do not comment on individual HR issues.”

Sessions based on the review of culture are being held with all staff at the corporation. The independent review found no evidence of a toxic culture but warned that there was a minority of staff who behaved unacceptably without repercussions.

BBC chair Dr Samir Shah said at the time the review was published: “There is a minority of people whose behaviour is simply not acceptable. And there are still places where powerful individuals – on and off screen – can abuse that power to make life for their colleagues unbearable.

“The report makes several recommendations that prioritise action over procedural change – which is exactly right. It also addresses some deep-seated issues: for example, the need to make sure everyone can feel confident and not cowed about speaking up.”

