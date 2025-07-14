Black TV professionals’ experiences of racism are rife, says report

More than nine in 10 Black TV professionals have experienced prejudice or discrimination, according to research led by Aston University.

Its report, Black in Focus, surveyed 164 mid-career TV professionals about their experiences in the industry. Ninety-two per cent reported experiencing microaggressions at work such as their name being mispronounced or being mistaken for a taxi driver.

Respondents said that entry-level efforts around diversity were driving positive change, but many saw these as “performative”, as there is not enough genuine progress at mid to senior career levels.

Eight in 10 said their career in television had negatively impacted their wellbeing, and 74% said they had been ignored or excluded at work. Ninety-one per cent had no friends of family in the industry, meaning they were blocked from opportunities that others with these connections might have.

Many reported being labelled as “diversity hires”, with those of Black-Caribbean heritage feeling this most acutely.

More than half (53%) felt that diversity and inclusion had remained unchanged or worsened in the last 10 years. This percentage was higher for older Black professionals – only 28% of over-55s thought D&I had improved.

Only 34% of female Black professionals found their workplace inclusive.

One said: “Diversity schemes don’t change much if they only tackle the bottom of the hierarchy. I am tired of seeing Black runners and assistants to white execs and writers; while it’s good they are getting their foot in the door, it’s a boring stereotype of the colonial imagination.”

The researchers found that Black working-class TV professionals were “doubly impacted” by inequalities in the industry. Forty-three per cent of Black professionals from a working class background felt that support for them in the industry was insufficient.

Many respondents felt the sector’s reliance on informal networks, or “the club”, was a blocker. They described a culture of rewarding sameness that was associated with being both white and middle class.

The research group, led by Helen Wood, professor of media and cultural studies at Aston University, made a number of recommendations for improvement.

To help with career bottlenecks, they suggest developing a national fellowship scheme to offer leadership training, work shadowing, and commissioning exposure via a centralised database of Black professionals.

They recommend that diversity initiatives should move away from entry-level programmes towards more structural change, with clear processes and formalised promotion processes. This means a shift away from informal, network-based recruitment.

In addition, TV companies should establish zero-tolerance harassment policies to tackle racism, including independent reporting mechanisms and sanctions, inclusive leadership training and offering mental health resources specifically for Black professionals.

Nadia Afiari and Annika Allen Gray, founders of Black Leaders in TV, which supported the research, said: “The findings make clear that, for UK television to truly reflect its diverse audiences and unlock creative innovation, the industry must move beyond surface-level diversity efforts.

“There needs to be support in place for Black professionals, greater transparency in recruitment and progression, and a fundamental shift towards inclusive, equitable workplace cultures.”

