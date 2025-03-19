BMA employees protest over pay and recognition

British Medical Association employees are protesting in London today (19 March) in a row over pay and recognition.

The demonstration, taking place outside the BMA’s headquarters, concerns the union’s decision to bring its employment and support staff advisers in-house, treating them as new hires from their first day.

According to protest organisers GMB union, the move has led to the affected staff – often the first point of contact for members in need of help – being placed on the lowest salary tier within their grade. This applies regardless of how long they have served or supported the union in their roles.

Its members unanimously rejected BMA’s offer of around £400 pre-tax because it failed to address the core issue at the heart of the dispute, leaving workers’ concerns unresolved, the union said.

A recent member ballot among those impacted revealed that 91% were willing to strike if deemed necessary.

Gavin Davies, GMB senior organiser, said: “We are disappointed that the BMA continues to undervalue the service of our members. We would expect better from a fellow union. These staff have worked tirelessly on behalf of BMA members. All we are asking is for the BMA to do the right thing and recognise their years of service.”

A GMB member, previously employed through an outsourcer, said: “We were all aware during that time that we were being paid a fraction of the amount that direct employees of the BMA were. We finally thought we were going to be treated equally when we were brought inhouse but that was far from the truth. I have been made to feel totally undervalued and inferior to my BMA colleagues.”

The member added that while employees “proudly fight to improve doctors pay and conditions”, it is “incredibly hypocritical” for the BMA to deny them the same entitlements.

BMA has been contacted for comment.

