Employee relationsLatest NewsIndustrial action / strikesTrade unions

BMA employees protest over pay and recognition

by Kavitha Sivasubramaniam
by Kavitha Sivasubramaniam Shutterstock / Richard Oldroyd
Shutterstock / Richard Oldroyd

British Medical Association employees are protesting in London today (19 March) in a row over pay and recognition.

The demonstration, taking place outside the BMA’s headquarters, concerns the union’s decision to bring its employment and support staff advisers in-house, treating them as new hires from their first day.

According to protest organisers GMB union, the move has led to the affected staff – often the first point of contact for members in need of help – being placed on the lowest salary tier within their grade. This applies regardless of how long they have served or supported the union in their roles.

Its members unanimously rejected BMA’s offer of around £400 pre-tax because it failed to address the core issue at the heart of the dispute, leaving workers’ concerns unresolved, the union said.

BMA developments

BMA staff ready to strike over pay

BMA consultants narrowly reject pay offer

Government to hold talks with BMA consultants

A recent member ballot among those impacted revealed that 91% were willing to strike if deemed necessary.

Gavin Davies, GMB senior organiser, said: “We are disappointed that the BMA continues to undervalue the service of our members. We would expect better from a fellow union. These staff have worked tirelessly on behalf of BMA members. All we are asking is for the BMA to do the right thing and recognise their years of service.”

A GMB member, previously employed through an outsourcer, said: “We were all aware during that time that we were being paid a fraction of the amount that direct employees of the BMA were. We finally thought we were going to be treated equally when we were brought inhouse but that was far from the truth. I have been made to feel totally undervalued and inferior to my BMA colleagues.”

The member added that while employees “proudly fight to improve doctors pay and conditions”, it is “incredibly hypocritical” for the BMA to deny them the same entitlements.

BMA has been contacted for comment.

Sign up to our weekly round-up of HR news and guidance

Receive the Personnel Today Direct e-newsletter every Wednesday

OptOut
This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

 

Employee relations opportunities on Personnel Today


Browse more Employee Relations jobs

Kavitha Sivasubramaniam is an experienced journalist, editor and communications professional who has been working in B2B publishing for more than 17 years. After graduating from Bournemouth University with a degree in Multi Media Journalism, Kavitha started her career in local and regional newspapers, before moving to consumer magazines and later trade titles, as well as PR. Specialising in pay and reward, she has been editor of a number of HR publications including Pay & Benefits, Employee Benefits, Benefits Expert, Reward and CIPP’s membership magazine, Professional. In June 2024, she won Pay, Reward and Employee Benefits Journalist of the Year at the Willis Towers Watson media awards. She was also named one of Each Person’s top 20 influential HR bloggers and managed a highly commended content team of the year in 2019.

You may also like

Pharmacies to work to rule over higher employment...

Employment Rights Bill: Six key changes to trade...

Up to 10,000 university jobs under threat, fears...

Elizabeth line train drivers vote to strike from...

Bin workers strike over pay in Birmingham

BMA staff ready to strike over pay

Capita workers in Manchester and Glasgow go on...

Avanti train strikes suspended as talks resume

Avanti strike on track as pay dispute continues

Education union threatens strike action