Boeing defence workers walk out after latest pay offer

More than 3,000 workers at the defence arm of aviation giant Boeing are on strike over pay, work schedules and pensions.

Union members at sites in Missouri and Illinois, where the company builds F-15 fighter jets and other military defence aircraft, voted against its latest pay offer, which it claims is worth 40%.

Around 3,200 workers went on strike at midnight local time because “enough is enough”, the International Association of Machinist and Aerospace (IAM) workers said on X.

Boeing sent a new contract offer to the union with some minor compensation changes that would benefit senior members, it said, as well as a commitment to retain current overtime policies.

The company said that the contract offer represented a rise in annual average salary from $75,000 to $102,600.

Dan Giilian, Boeing Air Dominance vice president and general manager told a local newspaper that the company was disappointed that the offer was rejected.

“We are prepared for a strike and have fully implemented our contingency plan to ensure our non-striking workforce can continue supporting our customers,” he said.

Last year, some 33,000 passenger plane workers walked out for almost eight weeks after rejecting a 35% pay rise over four years.

Boeing has been hit by a series of challenges in recent years, including concerns about safety following one of its planes crashing after taking off in Jakarta in 2018, and another a few months later after take-off in Ethiopia.

Tom Boelling, business representative for the district at IAM, said: “IAM District 837 members have spoken loud and clear, they deserve a contract that reflects their skill, dedication, and the critical role they play in our nation’s defence.”

“We stand shoulder to shoulder with these working families as they fight for fairness and respect on the job.”

IAM international president Brian Bryant added: “Our union is built on democracy, and our members have every right to demand a contract worthy of their contributions.

“We will be there on the picket lines, ensuring Boeing hears the collective power of working people.”

IAM Midwest territory general vice president Sam Cicinelli said that Boeing workers deserved “nothing less than a contract that keeps their families secure and recognises their unmatched expertise.”

