Boost employees’ financial wellbeing by linking benefits to salary

Last year, more than a third (36%) of UK employees admitted to having financial worries, according to a poll by SalaryFinance. These concerns often led to sleepless nights, trouble finishing daily tasks and troubled relationships with work colleagues.

When it comes to supporting employees with their financial wellbeing, many organisations’ programmes focus on those who are ‘planners’ – people who find it easy to save and budget – rather than the ‘copers’ who tend to spend first and worry later. Given that there are strong links between financial worries and poor mental health, it’s crucial to ensure all employees are supported.

Make friends with finance Salary-linked benefits such as low-cost loans, salary-deducted savings and advances on earned wages can improve employees' financial wellbeing.

Supporting employees to better manage their finances can mitigate some of the risks linked with money-related stress. Those with no financial issues tend to have higher job satisfaction, according to SalaryFinance, and those with money worries are 1.5 times more likely to be looking for another job.

Understanding more about how your workforce saves, spends and borrows can help, as can acknowledging how their varying life stages impact their finances.

