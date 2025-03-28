‘British people too polite to talk about salary? Oh, pur-leese’

A new Indeed survey has flushed out the Brits for being too polite to talk about their salaries. Seems a little rude …

“Excuse me, I’m awfully sorry about asking this, but I wondered if we could perhaps discuss my remuneration at some stage … oh dear, I must apologise, I didn’t realise you were having a cup of tea. Another time perhaps …”

British people are just too polite to discuss salaries, according to new data from Indeed. I hope that revelation is not too shocking, dear reader. Dreadfully sorry if it is and make sure you’re sitting comfortably if you wish to read on. I find the whole subject terribly uncomfortable if I’m honest. But if I may, I’ll continue for a short while, if you’re not too busy… thank you.

The data shows that although the UK leads Europe in salary transparency, with 71% of job adverts including pay information, only 16% of us will discuss our salaries with colleagues and only a third would share their pay details with close friends.

The survey of 7,000 workers in Europe highlights a cultural divide between professional openness and social discomfort, claims Indeed.

While 81% of working people and jobseekers believe salary ranges should be included in job ads, personal salary discussions remain a taboo topic for nearly half (49%).

Younger workers were more willing to ask about pay, the poll revealed – just 7% said they felt uncomfortable asking colleagues their salary, compared with 36% of those aged over 55.

There were regional disparities, of course. Many of us are aware that some people can be rather more, er, direct, in various parts of Britain than in others.

Belfast residents were the most reluctant to discuss salaries, with well over a third (37%) unwilling to ask others their salary and 16% unwilling to tell.

Bristol, Norwich, Glasgow and Liverpool followed as being very polite and discrete about salary. In the PT office someone erupted “oh, pur-leese” at this point. But when we turned to look at her, she just said “please.”

At the other end of the scale the workers of Leeds and Sheffield were the most unguarded about salaries. Tut-tut.

British reserve also showed itself when people were asked about discussing salary with loved ones, with only 58% feel comfortable asking their partner about their pay.

Danny Stacy, head of Talent Intelligence at Indeed, took a deep breadth, adjusted his tie and boldly overcame a British stiff upper lip to boldly venture an opinion about all this. He said: “Reluctance to talk openly about pay can have real-world consequences. Avoiding salary discussions makes it harder for individuals to benchmark their earnings, negotiate fair pay, and understand their worth in the job market. Conversations about salaries aren’t just about curiosity – they’re a crucial step towards pay equity and fairer workplaces.

“Yet, as our research highlights, deep-seated social norms continue to make salary conversations difficult. While the UK leads Europe in job advert pay transparency, hesitation to discuss earnings in personal and professional settings could slow further progress in workplace pay equality.”

“Quite so, quite so,” we murmured in the Personnel Today office, desperately hoping nobody would act on these revelations and be so rude as to ask about one’s earnings.

