British Transport Police first force to hire part-time officers

In a bid to improve inclusivity and representation of women, British Transport Police is believed to have become the first police service in the UK to hire frontline officers specifically to work part-time.

The first cohort of part-time recruits graduated earlier this year, and according to BTP’s director of people and culture, they are higher-quality, more mature candidates.

Speaking to Policing Insight, Rachael Etebar said: “If policing is genuinely committed to increasing diversity, you have to look at ways people can join your force. Expecting everybody to work full-time over a full shift pattern is cutting yourself off from a large proportion of the working population. People think it excludes them.”

She added: “From the interest we had and the quality, we have opened up a new pool of people who could become police officers. If we can have as wide an array of entry pathways as possible – to be as inclusive as possible – it’s a good thing. People shouldn’t pay a penalty just because they have a family.”

BTP, which polices Britain’s railways and London Underground, is now offering part-time work patterns at four locations in London, including King’s Cross and Victoria. Recruits are required to work a minimum of 20 hours per week.

Part-time police officers’ rosters are discussed on a case-by-case basis with consideration given to both operational requirements and the individual’s requirements.

New part-time hires have to complete 30 weeks’ initial training – longer than usual – which is run Tuesday to Thursday. Around a third of the training programme will be carried out remotely.

Etebar said: “Some forces have contacted us about it. They were curious about the fact we were doing it and how we could train them. It seemed to shock a lot of people. There are millions of people working part-time in the UK, so it shouldn’t be unique and shocking.”

BTP is targeting the part-time work at the force’s busiest times. The 15 officers recruited so far work two 10-hour shifts between Thursday and Sunday.

The part-time police officer advert states that salaries start at £31,164 (pro rata), rising each year to a maximum of £48,231 (pro rata) after five years. Additional allowances apply for work in inner London.

Etebar began her career in retail and has held various senior HR roles in Whitehall. When she joined BTP in 2018 she asked why they didn’t have part-time officers.

She told Policing Insight she thought the scheme might bring in more women, but men have also applied, wanting to work around other commitments.

“There is a whole mixture of backgrounds, and feedback from the training team was that there was a much higher quality and more mature candidate,” she said. “They said it was one of the strongest cohorts they have had and are really pleased with the quality of candidates.

“Some of the new recruits have wanted to be an officer but they have done something else, and they’re now coming to us with more life experience.”

Sign up to our weekly round-up of HR news and guidance Receive the Personnel Today Direct e-newsletter every Wednesday Email (Required) OptOut From time to time, we will send you emails about selected products, events and services from Personnel Today - but you can choose to opt-out at any time. If you do not wish to receive these emails, please tick this box. Comments This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ

HR opportunities in the public sector on Personnel Today