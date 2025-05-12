Cancer carers feel pressure to return to work early

Almost half of cancer carers (48%) say they felt pressure to return to work as soon as possible after taking any time off for their caring duties, research has argued.

The poll of 442 working UK cancer carers by Reframe Cancer also found those aged 18 to 34 felt the most pressure to return to work – and were, as a result, most likely (40%) to begin looking for a new role because of a lack of workplace support.

In all, almost four in ten (36%) of the cancer carers polled said they now wanted to move jobs because of a lack of employer support during their time as a carer.

More than half (57%) felt totally unprepared to care for a loved one with cancer and lacked knowledge of what was required of them.

More than six in 10 (63%) said the emotional impact of caring for someone with cancer (for example the anxiety and/or worry it causes) made it difficult to keep working.

On a more positive note, a similar percentage (62%) found work was a good distraction for them, with the same percentage saying they did feel they could talk openly to their colleagues about being a carer.

Nearly two-thirds (63%) said their line manager showed concern or interest when they were informed about their caring responsibilities and commitments.

When asked what resources or services could help with managing their role as a carer, flexible working hours (48%), and working remotely (40%) were what carers ranked as the top two points. A quarter (25%) also said that if it was recognised as a need or requirement to take time off work, that would help.

Mark Stephenson, CEO at Reframe Cancer, said: “Providing support and the right level of employee benefits to working cancer carers is going to be an increasing need for employers over the coming years.

“However, it’s really concerning that at this stage there are clear signs that carers, especially those aged 18-34, feel rushed into returning to work after having time off or don’t feel a great level of support, so much so that many want to move jobs as the whole experience has had such a negative impact on them.

“This is an awful burden and pressure for carers to face when they are simultaneously juggling work and giving up probably whatever free time they have to care for a loved one who is dealing with cancer,” Stephenson added.

Separately, polling by return-to-work firm Career Returners has highlighted the increasing obstacles facing professionals looking to re-enter the workforce after a career break, whether because of caring responsibilities or just generally.

It argued 94% of returning professionals are finding it challenging to secure a professional role, up from 92% last year. A total of 69%, up from 64%, are facing “extreme” difficulties, it said.

More than 30% of those searching for jobs had applied for 50+ roles, up from 27%. And a total of 89% said that being on a career break had negatively affected their self-confidence.

Recruitment bias against gaps in their CV was seen as the greatest barrier, by 46%, up from 40% last year, it added.

