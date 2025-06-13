Artificial intelligenceLatest NewsRecruitment & retentionOnboardingOnline recruitment

Capita rolls out ‘agentic AI’ to speed up recruitment

by Jo Faragher
by Jo Faragher Capita will use 'agentic AI' to take over hundreds of recruitment process tasks
Shutterstock
Capita will use 'agentic AI' to take over hundreds of recruitment process tasks
Shutterstock

Outsourcing company Capita will use AI to automate more than 200 recruitment tasks and speed up hiring.

Capita will become one of the biggest employers in the UK to deploy “agentic” AI from Salesforce, which consists of autonomous AI agents that can independently carry out tasks previously managed by humans.

“We hire about 10,000 people for multiple operations and multiple contracts every year because of the nature of the transient workforce in some of our markets,” said Capita chief executive Adolfo Hernandez.

“High volume recruitment will probably be going to market this summer.”

Salesforce’s AI tools will be used to speed up tasks including job specifications to shortlisting, meaning recruiters can spend more time on final interviews and onboarding new staff.

AI in recruitment

CIPD to lead research into responsible AI adoption 

ICO strategy to examine use of AI in recruitment tech

According to a survey of UK CEOs and C-suite leaders by the firm, more than three-quarters (78%) are already using AI agents in their workflows, and 92% believe that “digital labour” will be live in their organisations by the end of the year.

By using these agents to manage processes, they expect to see a 26% jump in productivity, with the average employee saving between three and 10 hours a week.

Most (84%) senior leaders in the UK plan to train their teams on AI within the next 12 months, Salesforce found, with 40% planning to do so within the next six months, investing 12% of an average salary.

Earlier this week, science and technology secretary Peter Kyle announced an £86 billion investment in the sector, including a £25 million scheme to bring “elite AI experts” to the UK, and £187 million for new schemes to train up the digital workforce of tomorrow.

However, research shows that jobseekers want full transparency when AI is being used during the recruitment process.

Research published earlier this month by the Information Commissioner’s Office found that candidates wanted to know when and how automatic decision making (ADM) is used. The ICO has also unveiled plans to increase scrutiny into how AI and biometric technologies are used to support decision making during recruitment.

Sign up to our weekly round-up of HR news and guidance

Receive the Personnel Today Direct e-newsletter every Wednesday

OptOut
This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

 

HR roles in recruitment consultancy on Personnel Today


Browse more HR roles in recruitment consultancy

Jo Faragher has been an employment and business journalist for 20 years. She regularly contributes to Personnel Today and writes features for a number of national business and membership magazines. Jo is also the author of 'Good Work, Great Technology', published in 2022 by Clink Street Publishing, charting the relationship between effective workplace technology and productive and happy employees. She won the Willis Towers Watson HR journalist of the year award in 2015 and has been highly commended twice.

You may also like

Multiverse to open up 15,000 apprenticeships

Job seekers crave transparency for ADM in recruitment

ICO strategy to examine use of AI in...

Trade uncertainty means 7 million fewer jobs globally

The Law Society: Navigating the new world of...

CIPD appoints expert in AI to boost support...

How can businesses build protections for gig workers?

Quarter of employees worried AI will threaten jobs...

How can HR battle the rise in identity...

Google concerned by slow AI take-up in UK